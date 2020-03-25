Be Like Thor! Chris Hemsworth Makes Massive Offer Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

"Thor" actor Chris Hemsworth is offering of all the workouts from his fitness app, Centr, as gyms across the globe are shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think now more than ever is when we need to focus on what I believe to be the three key pillars to living healthier and happier - movement, nutrition, and mental fitness," he said.

Hemsworth announced on Instagram early this week what he was doing his part in the pandemic by offering a free trial of his fitness app to new users.

"There's a lot of fear, anxiety, and uncertainty in the world at the moment. You're probably stuck at home, so I wanted to give everybody full access for free," Chris said.

What Is Centr?

Centr includes at-home training, healthy recipes using easily-available ingredients, meditations, and sleep visualizations.

According to the Aussie native, the app was designed to allow accessing his health and fitness team, which had a profoundly positive impact on his life.

Training videos for home-based fitness range from 20 to 40 minutes. There are HIIT, boxing, yoga, MMA and strength training, among others.

Fans can also log their goal and set the workout intensity, as there are different levels of work out from beginners to advanced workouts.

For nutrition, Centr gives recommendations for convenient breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snack options that are all nutritionist-approved.

They feature wholesome recipes from world-class chefs, as well as recipes for gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and pescatarian choices.

In the app, users can also swap meals to suit their taste and mood.

When it comes to mental health, Centr boasts guided meditations to get you centered. They also provide self-esteem boosting hacks for everyday life, as well as expert tips to having less stress and staying motivated.

For people who have a hard time sleeping, Centr has sleep visualizations to help them fall asleep immediately.

Best of all, the app has a 24/7 community support to keep users focused.

The app has training experts, nutrition experts, chefs, meditation teachers, and psychotherapists.

It relies on expertise from the industry's experts, including Luke Zocchi who is reportedly the man behind "Thor's" body.

There are also combat sports legends and other A-list trainers in the app, who helped sculpt bodies of Hollywood stars as well as Navy Seals.

"Centr was founded to make health and happiness accessible to all, and I hope that this will make that access even easier during the current health crisis," per Hemsworth.

The subscription plan for the app costs $10 monthly for the entire year, apart from the six-week free trial.

Be Like Thor

If fans want to have a body like "Thor," his diet and workout plan is not for the faint-hearted. The Marvel superhero is assumed to be bigger, so some rigorous muscle-building is mandatory.

While his body is naturally muscular, it doesn't mean he didn't have a vigorous regimen when he prepared for his role.

According to Chris Hemsworth, his diet and exercise routines are all about consistency, dedication, and intensity.

His diet is all-vegan while preparing for the "Thor: Ragnarok" movie, as well as "Avengers. Before production, he was loading up on lean and healthy proteins with veggies, brown rice, sweet potatoes, and other healthy carbs.

