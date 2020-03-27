OFFICIAL! Meghan Markle Is Back In Hollywood With New Disney Role

There have been rumors going around that Meghan Markle will be working with Disney, following her exit from the royal family.

While Meg and her husband Prince Harry are still sorting out the details of exactly what "carving out a progressive new role within the institution of the royal family looks like," it has now been confirmed that Meghan has landed her first job since stepping back from her role in the royal family.

The former actress did a voiceover for a documentary called "Elephant," and it will be available on the streaming service platform Disney+ starting April 3.

The news was announced by Disney+ in a tweet on Thursday.

"Disneynature's Elephant, an Original Movie narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, starts streaming April 3, on #DisneyPlus."

"Elephant" will follow the story of three elephants who endure a 1,000-mile journey across the Kalahari Desert in Africa.

It is created to shed some light on the real-life issues faced by endangered animals across the globe.

Some of these issues include facing brutal heat, dwindling resources, and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor's footsteps so they could reach a lusher, greener paradise.

As per People Magazine, the documentary will benefit a charity that both Meghan and Prince Harry have worked with before, Elephants Without Borders (EWB).

According to the New York Post, proceeds from the film will benefit the charity.

Back in 2017, the couple traveled to Botswana where they helped the charity place trackers on elephants, which also protect the animals from poachers.

On August 12, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reflected on the importance of the charity's work on their official Instagram, where they also shared pictures of the animals that they encountered during the trip.

In January, Deadline reported that Meghan Markle signed a deal with Disney to do a voiceover. They noted that the deal was signed just before she and Prince Harry announced their decision to step back from their senior roles in the monarchy.

Meghan's new role came after the July 2019 video that surfaced in January, where Harry can be seen chit-chatting with the former head of Disney, Bob Iger, at the "Lion King" premiere in London.

In the clip, the Duke of Sussex could be heard saying, "You know she does voiceovers," to which Iger responded with, "Really? I did not know that."

Prince Harry insisted, "You seemed surprised. But yeah, she's really interested."

Iger ended the conversation telling him, "Sure, we'd love to try."

But it looks like "Elephants" would not be the only film Meghan will work on, as she, Prince Harry, and their 10-month-old son Archie have reportedly taken a private flight from Canada to Los Angeles to set up a new permanent home in Hollywood.

As per reports, "Harry and Meghan have left Canada now for good. The borders were closing, and flights were stopping. They had to get out."

It was also revealed that the couple has been planning this for some time and realized that Canada is not going to work for them for various reasons.

They also reported that the couple has a new team of Hollywood agents, publicists, and business managers.

