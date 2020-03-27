The Odd Reason Courteney Cox Is Binge-Watching 'Friends' While In Home Quarantine

Every die-hard fans of the 90s hit TV series "Friends" could ace any trivia game about the show. The show was so good that even the tiniest details about Monica Geller, Rachel Green, Phoebe Buffay, Ross Geller, Chandler Bing, and Joey Tribiani have been etched in their memories even if the show ended 16 years ago.

So it is surprising to know that Courteney Cox, who spent ten years playing the role of Monica Geller in all 235 episodes of "Friends," could barely remember anything about her famous OCD-Chef character.

That is why the 55-year-old actress has been spending most of her home quarantine free time now to binge-watch the iconic show she once belongs to.

In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on an episode of his "Quarantine Mi+nilogue" series on YouTube, Courteney revealed that she just started rewatching the show again to recall the details that made her and the rest of the original "Friends" pals rise to fame.

During the video chat interview, the actress admitted that people would often talk to her about the show, but her poor memory would also often sabotage her.

"I keep getting asked all these questions about Friends. But I don't remember even being on the show. I have such a bad memory," Courteney said.

"I remember, obviously, loving everybody there and having fun. I remember certain times in my life when I was there, but I don't remember episodes. I would never pass, I'd fail every test," she revealed.

Well, that very unlikely to be Monica as she remembers every detail making her and Rachel one point closer to winning the "apartment battle" with Chandler and Joey.

The actress revealed that she purchased the entire ten season of Friends on Amazon so that she can catch up from these trivia questions.

"I decided during this time since people love the show so much, I decided to binge-watch Friends," Courteney said.

"I just started season 1. It's really good!" she added.

Seriously Monica? C'mon!





The One When Monica Forgets Everything

To help her refresh her memory, Jimmy challenged Courteney to a head-to-head trivia match against the biggest "Friends" fan that he knows, his cousin Anthony.

Before the game begins, Courteney already expected to fail miserably, so the host tried to give her an edge by saying that the questions will only be focused on her character, Monica.

"That doesn't help, but sure," Courteney replied, laughing.

The trivia indeed centered around Monica with questions like "What are the names of Monica's parents?"; "Who was Monica's first kiss?"; "What age did Ross say Monica first learned how to tell time?" However, Courteney was not able to answer all of it.

Monicaaaa!!!

Friends Reunion Special

During the video chat interview, Courteney also confirmed that they indeed postponed the filming of the much-awaited reunion special due to coronavirus scare.

But even before the canceled taping, Courteney revealed that the original cast (except David Schwimmer, who was in New York that time) once get together to have a meeting with the producer.

"Friends" reunion special is set to debut at HBO Max this coming May 2020 but might push back a little longer due to the cancellation of production.

