Wedding Bells Soon? Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn Sure About Marrying Each Other!

Taylor Swift has been a hot topic recently after an extended version of her "Famous" conversation with Kanye West went viral on the internet. The leaked version shows that the pop star is telling the truth all these years that she never consented the rapper to call her a b**ch on the said song.

But even before redeeming herself from this long-standing feud with Kanye and Kim Kardashian, the 30-year-old singer has also been tagged as a "serial dater" during her younger years.

Known for writing songs about the "long list of ex-lovers," Taylor has indeed jumped from one relationship to another. But that was back in the day, and it looks like the "Love Story" hitmaker just found the one and is ready to settle down anytime soon.

According to reports, Taylor and her current beau Joe Alwyn has been dating exclusively for quite some time now. Despite being the biggest stars of their generation, the two managed to keep a lowkey and private relationship.

Taylor And Joe's Relationship

"There are only a few constants in Taylor's life, and Joe is one of them," a source told Hollywood Life.

The source explained that the 29-year-old actor currently plays a very important role in Taylor's life.

"The love that they share is unique, he gets her, and he gets her stardom which not many understand, especially relationship-wise," the source explained.

The insider revealed that the singer falls head-over-heels with "The Favorite" actor as she sees something different from him compared to the previous men that she dated.

"He gets along with her family, and they have this understanding that they are going to be together forever. When you know things are working, you know it is working; sometimes, it is undefined." the source continued.

Wedding Bells

The pop icon and the British actor are said to be in a relationship for almost three years now. Even at this early stage of their romance, the couple is said to be talking about their future together already.

"They have absolutely talked about getting married and starting a family down the line, and it will happen," the source said.

The insider revealed that Taylor and Joe have talked about their plans more these days because of what is happening to the world right now, and they are certainly looking forward to something special between them.

Taylor And Joe Relationship Timeline

While the couple has been notoriously quiet about their relationship, rumor has it that Taylor and Joe met back at the Met Gala in 2016. Dating speculations started when Taylor has been spotted attending Joe's events like "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk" premiere in November.

They were also caught by paparazzi several times in Nashville and New York. In 2017, Taylor told his fans that Joe inspires her song "Gorgeous."

While they have not confirmed or denied their relationship, the couple seems to be "Instagram official" when they posted a similar photo of themselves standing beside a gigantic cactus back in May 2018.

