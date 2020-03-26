Love at the Time of Coronavirus: Demi Lovato Gets Flirty With New Man In Her Life

New year, new life, new career, new bae.

It looks like Demi Lovato is little by little winning the year 2020. Aside from returning to the Grammy Awards' stage, performing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl, and releasing a couple of songs, the 27-year-old singer is also back in the dating game.

According to reports, the singer recently found a new love in the arms of "Young and the Restless" actor Max Ehrich.

While Demi and Max have yet to confirm or deny the dating rumors, their flirty Instagram exchanges are enough receipts to prove that there is something romantic going on between the two stars.

The past few days, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Demi and Max are often teasing each other through Instagram comments, and it looks like they are not afraid to let the public know.

It all started when the 28-year-old actor posted a short clip on his Instagram story featuring Demi's puppies named Batman and Ella. In the video, Max could be seen snuggling the fur babies and could not get enough of them.

On Tuesday, the hottie took to Instagram to post a shirtless photo of himself and justified it by explaining that he failed to got more stuff for his "quarantine pack."

"When u realize u should've packed more for your quarantine stay," Max wrote, adding a laughing and face-palm emoji.

"Have a blessed Monday filled with health, happiness, safety, joy, love, & laughter," he added.

The "I Love Me" singer quickly reacted on the steamy photo and said: "Fine by me..."

In a separate Instagram entry, which he captioned" "to my (heart)" and where Max is singing Mario's "Let MeLove You," Demi kept it lowkey by commenting a sad face and heart emoji.

The "Under the Dome" actor also sparked the Demi-romance speculation after posting a video of himself doing a cover of Coldplay's 2000 hit song, "Yellow."

The video in black and white while playing the piano may look innocent or Max's another way of killing boredom during quarantine, but it is filled with romantic feels as he captioned the clip with: "4D <3."





Demi also pulled some heart-strings when the actor posted a romantic quote on Instagram, which talks about finding love during hard times.

Demi's Dating History

Before the "Anyone" singer's major comeback in 2020, she was linked with model Austin Wilson in early 2019. It was in November when Demi shared a romantic snap of herself with the 25-year-old model, who planted a kiss on her cheek.

But a few weeks after making their relationship official on Instagram, the two already called it quits in late December.

A source told People that Demi is laser-focused on refreshing herself and looking forward to what 2020 has in store for her.

"She's concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God," the source said.

"She's excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring," the source added.

