Royal Parenting Fail! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Risk Baby Archie With Shocking Decision

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still cannot find the ideal residence to live in. Now, their indecisiveness could have just put baby Archie in danger.

While every member of the royal family, most especially Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, engaged themselves in strict quarantine, Prince Harry and Meghan packed their things up again and jetted to Los Angeles.

Since the coronavirus outbreak in Canada is already getting out of hand, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made another heartbreaking but aggressive move to relocate in order to protect their 10-month old son, Archie.

"They have been living in a secluded compound and haven't ventured out amid the coronavirus pandemic," a source told People, confirming that they no longer reside in Vancouver Island.

The news about the family-of-three moving to where Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, lives came one day after the Clarence House revealed that Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, the Duchess' friends divulged that Archie's mother has been taking precautionary steps to double the protection for her son. In fact, Meghan made her Canadian staff wear latex gloves to prevent the virus from reaching them.

To recall, the Sussexes also tried to protect Archie last time when they left him in Canada while they returned to the U.K. However, that seems to be odd now since they decided to leave Canada and risk exposing their son to the infectious disease just to go to Los Angeles.

It is also worth mentioning that the U.S. is now the worst-infected country in the world, so moving Archie to Los Angeles only increases the risk to him and to the family.

The Telegraph's writer Briony Gordon said, "The decision to leave Archie behind in Canada came not out of petty spite, as reported in some areas, but out of concern for his health during the threat of a global pandemic."

Aside from their goal to safeguard the family, royal photographer Arthur Edwards believed that Prince Harry and Meghan's move was "not a surprise" since they felt "cut off" from the outside world.

"They tried palace life in Britain, but it didn't work out. So they have switched from Harry's home town to Meghan's," Edwards narrated about the ambitious couple's decision. "In a way it's exchanging one goldfish bowl for another but it's a city where Meghan has deep personal and professional connections."

Prince Harry Stressed

It is not only Archie who is having a hard time, though.

Jetting back and forth from the U.K. and Canada then traveling to another country once again while his family members are suffering might have been so difficult for the Duke of Sussex.

A close friend of the Duke told the Daily Mail that Harry is feeling "a bit helpless and isolated out in the middle of nowhere."

To think that his 71-year-old father already caught the disease and his grandmother is doing self-quarantine alone must have been so draining for him. Despite that, he still receives support from the Prince of Wales as he has been in touch with his two sons after he confirmed his diagnosis.

Harry, despite all these hassles, did his part to minimize the possible spread of the virus by postponing his long-awaited Invictus Games in May at The Hague.

Even the royal family members took their own necessary extreme measures to fight against the pandemic while waiting for the things to get better.

