'Megxit' Blessing: Meghan Markle Usually Had Panic Attacks, Locked Herself in the Palace

Meghan Markle has greatly suffered ever since she became a member of the royal family, so much so that she even experienced panic attacks.

Before Prince Harry and Meghan officially quit as senior members of the royal family, Us Weekly published a new report that revealed a heartbreaking story about Meghan's life as a royal.

According to the report, their sources divulged how the Duchess of Sussex developed claustrophobia and fear of going outside due to the criticisms she received from the British press.

The same report claimed that she felt trapped almost every day, making her suffer from panic attacks due to all the stressful moments she had to face.

When Meghan became a full-time royal member, she continuously had to deal with "unfair, racist, and negative" tabloid articles that directly brought her down nearly every day.

There was even a time when she candidly told a reporter that handling the press challenged her to the point that she became extremely "vulnerable."

To recall, ever since the two got married in 2018, U.K. tabloids became the center of their attention. It started when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took legal action after The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday published their interview with Markle's father and parts of the letters written by Markle herself before her wedding.

"Meghan's thrilled to have escaped the chaos of London. She feels like a new person," another source said, referring to Meghan's more peaceful life in Canada.

Starting next month, the Duchess of Sussex does not have to live with royal protocol anymore -- most especially the one pertaining to a royal's dress code.

"Meghan can go out in yoga pants and not be criticized for not following a dress code. She feels more relaxed and loves walking around fresh-faced with barely any makeup on," the Us Weekly source said.

What Exactly Did They Go Through?

Their decision to depart from the royal family also came after Prince Harry pledged that he would not allow his wife to fall victim to the "same powerful forces" that caused his mother's death.

Prince Harry and Meghan suffered from allegation after allegation: from the criticisms they received while filming their documentary on their royal tour in South Africa to the clear demolition job by various British tabloids who invaded their privacy as a family.

Because of these condemnations, Meghan even became the most unfairly treated person of the year in a survey conducted by PlayOJO last year. Out of 2,000 people who participated, half of them thought that Markle should be at the top of the list.

It was not a title people should be proud of, but it just showed that the people recognized Meghan's struggles over the past year.

"Whatever you think of her, the majority of us Brits agree on one thing - she's had a pretty tough year," the statement from PlayOJO's spokesperson stated.

Royal watchers cannot do anything to protect them anymore, but they can hope for the new lives of Prince Harry and Meghan to be nothing but peaceful ones instead.

