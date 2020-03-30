Shia LaBeouf Rekindling Romance With Ex-Wife? PROOF HERE!

It looks like Rihanna was right when she said that "we found love in a hopeless place," especially in the case if ex-lovers Shua LaBeouf and ex-wife Mia Goth. The two were spotted spending time together and seemingly rekindling their romance amid the global pandemic scare.

Despite the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the United States, the 33-year-old actor and 26-year-old actress took some time out in Los Angeles on Friday, and they are obviously not observing social distancing.

In the photos going rounds the internet, both stars were seen seating on a bench in an LA neighborhood in Pasadena. Eagle-eyed social media users could not help but notice that the couple was wearing their wedding bands, even after two years since they filed a divorce.

Mia, who is wearing a matching navy blue athleisure, could be seen wearing a diamond ring and a wedding band, while the "Transformers" actor is also wearing a similar ring.

In a very rare snap, the "Emma" star could be seen holding Shia's knees while they lean close to each other to steal a kiss.

It looks like Mia could not let her hands off her husband and was still clenching on Shia's inner thigh while they were seated a few inches apart.

Meanwhile, in other photos, Shia showed off his tattoo-covered upper body while pulling off some dance moves in the parking lot. Mia could be seen grinning at him as she sipped her water near their bicycles.

The former child actor continued to flaunt his chiseled chest and went around shirtless with Mia, who was wearing a white tank top underneath her oversized hoodie.

Shia and Mia's PDA-packed afternoon and athletic activity came a few weeks after the actor was first spotted wearing his wedding ring again while attending the Academy Awards.

Divorce Drama

It was in September 2018 when the news broke that the couple called it quits after almost two years of marriage.

A source told Us Weekly that the couple filed a divorce together, without citing any specific reason.

"Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable, and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private," the source said.

Dating History

Mia and Shia met back in 2012 when they are filming "Nymphomaniac: Vol. II." While the duo never really announced their engagement, rumor sparked that Shia already popped the question after Mia was seen wearing a diamond ring while attending the Miu Miu show at Paris Fashion Week in March 2015.

In October 2016, the couple finally tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony at Viva Vegas Wedding Chapel. An Elvis Presley impersonator officiated the wedding.

The LeBeouf-Goth nuptial became the talk of the town after a live stream video of the ceremony was accidentally shared with TMZ.

In an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Shia explained that the video was not meant to be shared on the public.

"I [called the church] up, and they said somebody pressed the wrong button that sends the video to TMZ," Shia told Elle.

In the end, everything went well, and even Mia did not give a fuss of having the ceremony video shared on the internet.

