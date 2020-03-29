Coronavirus: Tom Hanks Gives Major Health Update After Return to US

On Friday, Hollywood fans were delighted to see A-listers Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson finally back in the United States after their coronavirus health scare.

The couple, both 63 years, boarded a private jet from Australia to Los Angeles. They were spotted touching down the runway and doing some celebratory dance before entering the terminal.

Tom and Rita were then photographed driving together through their Los Angeles home. Both stars were all smiles as they finally head home, Tom was seen wearing a grey shirt paired with a baseball cap while driving a Range Rover while Rita was seating pretty at the passenger seat.

Tom Hanks Health Update

After they were spotted heading home, the "Cast Away" star took to Twitter to give his 16.6 million followers an update about his and Rita's condition.

"Hey, folks... We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing," Tom wrote.

He then expressed gratitude for the people of Australia who took care of them during their two weeks in isolation after testing positive from coronavirus.

"Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA," he added.

The award-winning actor also thanked the fans who reached out to him and Rita and wished them well throughout their COVID-19 battle.

Are Tom And Rita Coronavirus-Free Now?

While it is not yet clear if Tom and Rita already tested negative from coronavirus before flying back to America, it looks like the couple is already in good shape and very happy to be back home.

But in an Instagram post, Tom's wife referred to herself as a "COVID-19 survivor." In her most recent Instagram entry, the singer celebrated her life after being cancer-free for five years now.

"March 29 also marks five years of being cancer-free after having had a bilateral mastectomy," Rita wrote.

According to Rita, it is a very special day as it is also the date when she received her first-ever Hollywood Walk of Fame star and released her fourth album. "Halfway to Home."

"So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor," she added.

Battle Against Coronavirus

On March 11, Tom took to Instagram to broke the news that he and his wife have acquired the novel coronavirus while in Australia. They both tested positive from coronavirus after displaying several symptoms of colds, fatigue, and body pains.

The couple willingly subjected themselves to isolation and was briefly hospitalized before being released and continue their self-quarantine in an undisclosed Australian residence.

Tom's representative Leslee Dart told People that the couple was released from a Queensland hospital on March 16, and they are doing well while on quarantine.

Two weeks after they tested positive from the deadly virus, Tom shared that he and Rita are now feeling better and encourage the public to practice self-isolation whether they are infected or not.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles