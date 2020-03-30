Nikki Bella Makes SHOCKING Revelation About John Cena Split

Alhough Nikki Bella has a new lover now, she still cannot hide the pain she felt after her split from John Cena.

After Bella and Cena called it quits in July 2018, the 36-year-old "Total Bellas" posted an update on her Instagram page which include a hidden message for her former partner.

On Saturday, the retired professional wrestler, whose real name is Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, shared via Instagram her excitement to finally unveil the behind the scenes of her reality show where she had special moments with her new flame, Artem Chigvintsev.

"They say love conquers all ... and it sure does. So many people in the beginning said it was just lust, my feelings weren't real, it was just the dance, the infatuation, the mystery of this person, but I knew & felt it was always more," Bella wrote, sweetly talking about the 37-year-old professional dancer from Russia.

She referred to her fiancé as "God's gift" and "answered prayer." However, her next statement revealed what she truly felt toward the 42-year-old "Are You Smarter Than the Fifth Grader" host.

"When I finally got the chance, & maybe because I was so broken, I tried to fight a very powerful love, deny it, walk away from it, & yet this beautiful gift of love wouldn't let me walk away, this love that I always wanted," Bella went on.

To recall, Bella and Cena began seeing each other in 2012. In April 2017, the "Playing With Fire" actor proposed to her at Wrestlemania before they broke off their engagement one year later. Bella claimed that they only want to work on their relationship, but they realized that it was better for them to grow apart after spending time and soul-searching alone.

A few weeks later, they rekindled their relationship but called it quits again in July 2018.

Bella, Cena's Current Relationship Status

It has been years since they bid their goodbyes for good, and the two already have their own partners to share their lives with.

In 2017, Bella and Chigvintsev became partners on Season 25 of "Dancing With The Stars." They publicized that they were already dating in January 2019, six months after Bella and Cena's official split.

One year later, they secretly got engaged in France before they announced that they are already expecting their first child together.

Meanwhile, Cena started dating engineer Shay Shariatzadeh in March 2019, eight months after his break-up from Bella.

Last month, they fueled rumors that they are already engaged after they were spotted multiple times in public, with Shay wearing a seemed-to-be engagement ring.



: kotm622 (IG) Photo of @JohnCena with a fan in San Diego, California. Not starting any rumors, but it looks like he might be engaged, Shay's got a ROCK on her finger! ️ If so, then congratulations on your engagement John!: kotm622 (IG) pic.twitter.com/Xo7VG4XkhD — JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) February 17, 2020

Cena added more "proof" after he shared a painting of a wedding on his Instagram page and a photo of a man holding a heart with the word "yes" in it.

"Every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we're not and just because I went down one avenue in life doesn't mean I'm going to repeat going down that avenue," he once said in an interview with the Today show, before adding that he does not want his new romance to be compared to anyone.

