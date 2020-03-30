Royals No More: Buckingham Palace Officially Cutting Ties With Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

On the midnight of March 31, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially transition to a normal life, away as senior members of the royal family. They will finally be getting what they have always wanted.

Buckingham Palace, on the other hand, announced that they will no longer be commenting on Harry and Meghan from here on.

Buckingham Palace Bids Goodbye

A statement released by a spokesperson from the Palace revealed that they will no longer be speaking on behalf of Harry or Meghan. The two will have a separate communications team.

Harry and Meghan are no longer considered as working members of the royal family.

"Effective March 31, 2020, no other Royal Communications representatives act on behalf of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including Palace spokespeople, Household representatives nor Royal sources," reads the memo.

More specifically, it noted: "Going forward, Buckingham Palace will no longer comment/guide on Sussex related inquiries."

For months, Buckingham Palace has been handling all queries for comments or updates concerning Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle. However, as they transition into their new life as independent members of the royal family, the Palace says they are no longer responsible for the two.

Communications on behalf of the couple Harry and Meghan will be handled by their US-based agency Sunshine Sachs, while James Holt will be taking care of other concerns in the U.K. They are still working on building a new team to handle all their communication requirements.

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle move on to their new life outside the U.K, the team from Buckingham Palace bid them goodbye. With finality, the Palace will no longer be speaking for them or about them from here on out.

A New Life Amid The Coronavirus

In the official statement released by Buckingham Palace, they also acknowledged the new roles that the Sussexes are taking on at a difficult time like this -- amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would prefer that in the immediate weeks and months, the focus remains on the global response to COVID-19. However, we recognize there are outstanding questions relating to their future beyond their Household transition deadline," the statement reads.

Furthermore, the statement revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be more focused on their family life, at the moment, while everyone is asked to be on quarantine.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organization."

The statement released by Buckingham Palace came a few hours after Prince Harry, Meghan, and Prince Archie reportedly left Canada and moved to Los Angeles. At the moment, it remains unclear if the move is something permanent.

Are Meghan and Harry set to live in the U.S. for good? Will they be starting their new life there? Nobody knows what the plan is. As of now, everyone is just looking at the safety of the Sussexes and everyone else amid the coronavirus crisis.

