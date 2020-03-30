[PHOTO] Ariana Grande Looks Unrecognizable In Natural Curly Hair!

If Ariana Grande wanted a change of identity, this is the best way to achieve it. Her gorgeous naturally curly hair makes all the difference in the world.

All Out And Natural

Ariana Grande is the latest celebrity to get the internet buzzing even while on self-quarantine. The 26-year old singer flaunted her natural curly hair and it got everyone asking -- who is she?

On March 30, the "Bang Bang" singer looked drop-dead gorgeous showing off her natural curls on Instagram.

Ariana posted the selfie and wrote on the caption, "get a load a dis." Her long black hair was down, showing off the natural waves nobody has ever seen before. Her thick bangs covering her forehead also make her look a totally different woman.

Her voluminous curls cascaded her entire face. It left her followers asking -- how do you achieve that perfect glammed up look while on quarantine? Only Ariana knows!

She perfected the look with a thick black cat eyeliner and a nude lipstick. With her all-natural no-makeup look, she was able to highlight the very point of her post. The hair spoke for itself -- just perfect!

Ariana also posted the same photo on Twitter and her mom, Joan Grande, could not help but gush about it.

"Your natural curls are a world of its own...a magnificent beauty you are inside and out / made up or natural...I love you," Joan wrote in the comment.

Everyone loved what they saw and it looks like Ariana Grande achieved exactly what she aimed for: make everyone smile with her post. While everyone is on quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ariana just wanted to remind everyone that there is always another reason to smile.

Something New Once In A While

Everyone was pleasantly surprised to see Ariana Grande sporting this "new look." The "Thank You, Next" singer is always seen in public wearing her long straight hair in a high ponytail. If it is not tied high at the back, it is half up half down style. Regardless, her hair is always pinned up straight.

Although she does not often show off her natural curls, Ariana has always been admired for her simplicity and innate honesty. Amid the world health crisis, Ariana is one of the celebrities who continue to use their platform to remind everyone of the importance of social distancing and self-isolation at this time.

Everyone is trying to cope up with the challenges of community quarantine. Even stars like Ariana are trying their best to do the community well by staying in their homes and keeping themselves busy with anything and everything.

It has been long since her fans saw Ariana Grande and her all-natural beautiful curls. The last time she gave everyone a sneak peek of her natural curls was back in August. Her hairstylist Josh Liu posted a photo of the singer while she was lying on her bed with her extra curls all wet as if she had just gotten out of the shower.

The photo came with a caption that said, "natural curls coming in strong with a little TLC."

The fans of the "Problem" singer could not help but comment. They were too quick to say that they absolutely loved her natural strands. Everyone kept gushing how beautiful she looked with those curls.

Straight hair or curly, updo or down, Ariana Grande is definitely well-loved by her fans. They love seeing her go all-natural.

