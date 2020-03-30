Ariana Grande Calls Lady Gaga A 'Literal Angel' -- Here's Why

With the government and health officials' strict guidelines about social distancing and stay-at-home orders, this has driven profound changes in people's veryday lifestyle.

As a result, people do almost everything in the four corners of their respective homes -- mainly to work, exercise, socialize and more.

However, it did not hinder the Grammy Award-winning singer Ariana Grande to express a heartfelt message for Lady Gaga's birthday.

Ari's Sweet Message to Lady Gaga

The 26-year-old pop star shared with a sweet social media tribute for the "Stupid Love" singer, along with a photo of them cuddling together.

"Happy birthday to a literal angel that has changed my life in many ways! I'll tell u more about it later but ... u make my heart feel so full and happy and understood @ladygaga. Wishing u all the joy in the world today and every day!" the pint-size singer wrote on her Instagram account.

With more than 3.5 million likes, eagle-eyed fans are speculating that the two pop stars might have created a collaboration for a new track.

One social media user wrote: "Ok if this doesn't prove that they did a collab then idk what."

Fans are guessing that Ariana and the "Bad Romance" singer's collaboration was the track reportedly titled "Rain On Me." However, both pop stars have not yet confirmed any of this

Is The Mystery Female Artist Ariana Grande?

Following this, in her previous interview with Paper Magazine, Lady Gaga, who just turned 34 last March 28, revealed that she had collaborated with another female artist who had experienced the same challenges as hers.

"I sat with her and we talked about our lives. It's two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do," the singer said as she revealed the lyrics "it's coming down on me, water-like misery."

Lady Gaga also pointed out that the song was written in "celebration of all the tears" she had from the tremendous trauma while being in the public eye.

The multi-talented artist was vocal about her experience dealing with mental health and how it has affected her outlook in life.

"I openly admit to having battled depression and anxiety and I think a lot of people do. I think it's better when we all say: 'Cheers!' and 'fess up to it.'" the singer confessed in one of her interviews with a British news outlet.

Upcoming Album Pushed Back Due to COVID-19

In light of the pandemic that is currently sweeping across the globe, the flamboyant singer has announced that she will be delaying the release of her upcoming album "Chromatica" due to the ongoing health crisis.

The singer also added that forthcoming sixth studio album was planned to be released this April but was pushed back later this year because she feels this is not the right time.

Although this might upset her loyal supporters, Lady Gaga encouraged her "little monsters" to stay positive amid the global chaos.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles