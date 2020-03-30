Coronavirus Survivor! Tom Hanks' Wife, Rita Wilson, Celebrates Big Win vs COVID-19

Roughly three weeks after their coronavirus battle, Tom Hanks' wife, Rita Wilson, is on full celebratory mode as she declares herself a "COVID-19 Survivor."

In a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, the 63-year-old singer celebrated life, not just because she is now free from coronavirus but free from illness in general.

According to Rita, March 29 is a very special day for her as it marks multiple wins in her life. She described the special day as a "time of great happiness" for her health and career.

"March 29 also marks five years of being cancer-free after having had a bilateral mastectomy," Rita wrote alongside a series of photos marking the special day.

The "Throw Me a Party" singer then expressed gratitude to the health workers who made her cancer recovery possible and also gave a special shout out to her family and friends who prayed and cheered for her while facing the battle.

Rita is also celebrating the special day where she first received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"One year ago on March 29, I was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I'd walk on an read all the names of the stars I admired, never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars," Rita continued.

But wait there's more, Tom Hanks' wife also celebrated March 29 after releasing her fourth studio album "Halfway to Home" last year.

"Every day, I get to make music is a gift. So much has happened musically in that one year. So much goodness," Rita said.

The singer acknowledged that all of these milestones would not be possible without having vigorous health.

"So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a COVID 19 survivor," Rita said.

She then encouraged her Instagram followers to acknowledge God's beautiful creation to the human body and thank Him for the miracles our body is doing every single day.

The Hanks Back in LA

Rita's heartfelt message came after she and Tom headed back home to Los Angeles after spending almost three weeks in isolation in Australia.

It was on March 11 when the "Cast Away" star confirmed that they both tested positive for coronavirus after showing symptoms of colds, fatigue, and body pains.

The couple willingly subjected themselves to isolation and was briefly hospitalized before being released to continue their self-quarantine in an undisclosed Australian residence.

On Friday, the Hollywood power couple boarded a private jest to return to America and was photographed driving together through their Los Angeles home. Both stars were all smiles as they finally head home.

In a Twitter post, the award-winning actor said that while they are back home, they are still observing home quarantine and social distancing to help prevent the spread of the virus.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles