Cardi B Slams Carole Baskin, Vows To Free 'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic

Ever since the documentary series "Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness" went available to stream on Netflix, the show already gathered several fans, including some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry like Kim Kardashian, Sam Smith, Jared Leto, and 2 Chainz.

Recently, the "Tiger King" himself gained a new fan from famous rapper Cardi B, who shamelessly took to her Twitter account to show his fondness to the convicted ex wild park owner.

In a series of tweets starting last Thursday, the 27-year-old rapper expressed her thoughts watching the fall of Joseph Maldonado-Passage, a.k.a. Joe Exotic -- former owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Oklahoma. Joe's 16-acre park caters to more than 1,200 wild animals, including tigers, lions, and leopards.

"What ya think bout TigerKing? I'm on the second episode, and I'm a little lost cause I started f*cking," Cardi B wrote.

The controversies behind Joe's wild animal park became the center of the documentary along with his feud with an animal rights leader named Carole Baskin.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper also expressed her disgust over Baskin, owner of the "Big Cat Rescue" and Joe Exotic's mortal nemesis.

"Carol, you think you slick bitch," Cardi B said, which was followed up by more shady attacks against the animal advocate.

The rapper is clearly empathetic over Joe, who is currently imprisoned for two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 wildlife-related charges. Joe was charged the former for allegedly planning and facilitating the attempted murder or Baskin. He is currently in prison facing a 22-year sentence.

"Who do you think burn Joe studio?" Cardi asked her 10.8 million followers. "They did Joe so dirty over and over again."

As she continued watching the seven-part documentary special, Cardi B went on to ask her followers to weigh in between Joe and Carole.

"Who you think is more wrong ? Narcissist joe? Or Greedy Carol? And why?" Cardi wrote.

Cardi also retweeted a conspiracy theory that floated since the docuseries aired, citing that Carole killed her multi-millionaire husband and fed him to the tigers they nurture in their backyard.

However, things gets pretty serious when the rapper vowed to raise funds and help the convicted Joe be free from prison. "Bout to start a gofundme account for Joe. He shall be free," Cardi said.

Cardi's showing of public support to a convicted criminal gained mixed reactions from her followers. Some support the rapper and believe that Joe's enemies set him up, while others are not in favor or freeing someone who they think abuses animal rights.

"Yesss Cardi, do it!! He shouldn't have gotten no 22yrs," one Twitter user wrote.

"He not only was sent there for trying to hire for murder but for also falsifying wildlife records and violating endangering animal laws when he killed and sold tigers," another one added.

As per TMZ, Joe recently filed a $94 million lawsuit while in prison, alleging different government agencies of coercing and discriminating him with the animal cruelty charged he was convicted for.

