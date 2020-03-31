Kylie Jenner Implies She Would Never, Ever Forgive Travis Scott

In October 2019, news of Travis Scott cheating on Kylie Jenner made headlines.

The "Astroworld" rapper has denied that he ever cheated on the youngest self-made billionaire. Moreover, the reason for their reported split was because Jenner wanted another baby. Since then, cheating allegations were swept under the rug.

Jenner hasn't addressed or confirmed that Scott cheated on her, except in her latest YouTube video where she subtly seemed to have shared something similar.

In a video the cosmetics mogul uploaded on YouTube, Jenner is joined by three of her best friends, Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel and Yris Palmer, for a game of "Most Likely To..."

Jenner wrote alongside the video that they filmed it a few weeks ago before they were all quarantined.

Without naming names, the 22-year-old had a clear message for any potential suitors, or people, who cheat on their partners.

Victoria asked the group, "Who's most likely to forgive a cheating partner?"

Jenner then chimed in, "None of us! F*** that! Next question!"

Jenner's answer might imply that she was cheated on and she would NEVER, EVER forive Travis Scott for doing so.

"It's really affecting when you see false things said about you. Once again, these false stories about me cheating are just simply not true," said Scott in an Instagram post in October.

The pair have been co-parenting their child, two-year-old Stormi Webster, and since February, rumors that the two are officially back together surfaced.

Mason Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son, added fuel to the fire when he filled the fans in on the details from his now-deleted Instagram account.

"No, Kylie and Travis are not back together," he said in response to a fan's question, not explaining further what there is or what he knows.

Another revelation that fans have gotten from Kylie Jenner's YouTube video is that she is ready to have a second baby.

Jenner's asked her BFFs, "Most likely to have a baby next," before quickly voting for herself and Yris.

Everybody else also seemed to agree with the mother-of-one's choice.

Victoria said, "Has to be one of you. We're not drinking yet."

During the game, the subject of having nudes surfaced in public was also mentioned.

The Kylie Cosmetics beauty director announced, "I don't send nudes, so.."

One person who seemed to be missing out on the fun is Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The two were once extremely close after growing up together in Los Angeles. The two even appeared on Jenner's reality show, "Life of Kylie."

However, a scandal ripped the two apart and have put an end to their friendship.

Their highly-publicized fall out happened when Woods reportedly made out with Khloe Kardashian's then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

Woods and Thompson denied that the two made out that Woods tried to prove her innocence by going on the "Red Table Talk" to have a lie detector test.

Kylie Jenner, at that time, felt very stuck in the middle. Still, ultimately, "she and her family are so close, and they suggested that Kylie stay away from Jordyn and had the mentality of 'Once a backstabber, always, a backstabber," as per an Us Weekly source.

One year later, it was reported that Kylie Jenner is reportedly doing okay. Even though she doesn't talk to Woods, it doesn't mean she doesn't talk about her.

"Kylie is such a lover, and she, of course, misses Jordy at points, but she was more affected by the hurt that was inflicted upon her family versus her relationship with Jordyn directly," according to another source who told Us Weekly.

