LOOK! Lizzo Strips Down To Her Undies In Response To Blueface

In the middle of a global pandemic, lockdown, and self-quarantine, Grammy award-winning singer Lizzo and her newfound boo teach fans how to properly and responsibly flirt while observing social distancing.

It all started when rapper Blueface made a public and flirty request to the 31-year-old singer while in a radio guesting at Real 92.3 LA. The show's host, DJ Akademics, uploaded an excerpt from the interview on his Instagram account, which shows the 23-year-old rapper teasing the "Juice" hitmaker even while sporting a protective mask.

In the clip, DJ Akademics asked the "Holy Moly" rapper: "(If) Lizzo has the coronavirus, are you still in?" to which Blueface replied: "I done hit a couple big b--s in my day, you feel me?"

When the host asked Blueface to give a message to the singer, whom he described as a "beautiful woman," the rapper gave Lizzo a special shout out and teased her about calling him.

"Lizzo, call me, baby...Lizzo, if you out there and you hearin' this. Call me, baby. Call me," Blueface said.

When the viral clip reached Lizzo, instead of giving the "Thotiana" rapper a ring, she also publicly responded to his flirty message with an equally provoking photo. She posted an ultimate thirst trap to leave Blueface wanting for more.

Lizzo, being a body positivity advocate, flaunted her curvy waves and stripped down to a red hot bikini paired with a sexy black tank top to show Blueface what he could have with his flirt attempt.

The "Truth Hurts" singer blessed Blueface and her 8.5 million followers with a sultry selfie from behind showing off her cheeky backside.

"Blueface babyyy," Lizzo wrote, adding money with wings emoji.

If that isn't an excellent example of responsible flirting while observing social distancing, we don't know what else is.

As of writing, Blueface has yet to respond to Lizzo's thirst trap, but we bet he is itching to have this quarantine over.

Flirt Now, Help Later

After publicly flirting with Blueface and blessing her followers with yet another sexy snap, Lizzo also practised her social responsibility by blessing several health workers serving as frontliners in the middle of a global pandemic brought by the coronavirus.

On Monday, the singer uploaded a short clip showing how she shared her blessings to the Emergency Room staff at the University of Washinton School of Medicine and gave them some food while on duty.

"S/O to our heroes," Lizzo wrote on the caption before encouraging her followers to donate for the frontliners as well.

"We wanted to send lunch to hospitals across the country to show our appreciation for the medical workers," Lizzo wrote in the video montage clip.

The photo collage video also showed how the medical staff expressed their gratitude to the singer upon receiving their hot meals.

The University of Washington also took to Twitter to publicly thank the singer.

"We (love) @lizzo! Thanks for treating our hardworking @UWMedicine ER staff to lunch today!" the medical team wrote.

