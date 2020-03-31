Selena Gomez Obsessed? 'Rare' Hitmakers Likes And Unlikes Justin Bieber Photo!

It looks like the OG Queen of Selanators is bored while observing home quarantine, as fans caught her showing some love to one her exes even years after their split up.

No offense to Hailey Baldwin-Bieber, but when you say the name Justin Bieber, the first woman the comes to everyone's mind is Selena Gomez, right? They have this cute young love romance that everybody thought would lead to the altar. However, things fall apart, making Jelena hearts got broken.

Fast forward to 2020, both singers have probably moved on, with the 26-year-old Justin now happily married with Hailey and the 27-year-old Selena happy being single with a thriving career.

But it looks like the "Lose You To Love Me" hitmaker still has this slight obsession with her ex and was caught red-handed seemingly thirsting over Justin recently.

On Friday, Hannah Montana alum Moises Arias posted a close-up photo of a shirtless Justin Bieber. The black-and-white close-up snap showed the "Yummy" singer's tattooed body in full glory. Arias wrote the caption "Thug Life" alongside the said artistic shot.

Eagle-eyed fans are quick to notice that Justin's famous ex is one of the thousands who pulled a heartstring over the photo or, in short, showed her approval and liked the picture.

However, minutes later, Selena was no longer on the growing list of photo likers, meaning she "unliked it." Maybe the "Rare Beauty" CEO realized that she liked one of her exes photos, or perhaps she just accidentally double-tapped the picture -- your guess is only as good as ours.

Selena Gomez just showed how grateful she still is to the person who kept her relevant for years, WE SEE pic.twitter.com/QYo03pfhdV — Pop Crave (@popcreave) March 29, 2020

But wait, there is more!

The "Look At Me Now" singer also hit the like button on a throwback picture of her and Justin while their romance was still so on.

In the photo, which seems to be taken from one of the ex-lover's vacation, Selena could be seen resting her hand on the back of Justin's neck. The "Obsession" singer, on the other hand, has a towel draped on his shoulders while staring intently at Selena's face.

A fan screenshot showed that Selena indeed liked the photo, but minutes later, she once again took the like back.

The simple gesture of liking and unliking the photo set Justin and Selena's fans in total frenzy. While some speculated that Selena's Instagram account might get hacked, others argued that she is just a stalker who could not leave the happily married Mr. and Mrs. Biebs.

"Leave Justin and Hailey alone, you stalker. They're literally married. Move on already," one Instagram user wrote.

"SHE IS HUMAN let her live. They loved each other, and sometimes people feel nostalgic," another one added.

As of writing, Selena has not yet spoken about the photo incident and has remained silent on the issue.

Justin and Selena had an on and off relationship from 2011 to 2014. They had a pretty open book romance, which fans could not get enough.

Fast forward to 2018, although they had officially broken up years ago, Justin and Selena were spotted together. However, three months later, he confirmed dating the model Hailey Baldwin.

