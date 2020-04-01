Michael Jordan: 'The Last Dance' Documentary Now Up For Release Amid Coronavirus!

While major sports leagues and events have already announced their susensions and cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, it does not mean there will be a lack of sports-related shows to watch.

In fact, due to the coronavirus, Michael Jordan's documentary has been given an earlier release date!

The highly anticipated documentary of Michael Jordan entitled "The Last Dance" received an earlier premiere date instead of a June 2020 release.

On Tuesday, ESPN confirmed in a statement that the 10-part documentary series of Michael Jordan and the 1990s Chicago Bulls will open its doors to fans.

"As society navigates this time without live sports, viewers are still looking to the sports world to escape and enjoy a collective experience," ESPN's statement revealed.

According to the network, they received multiple calls from fans asking them to air the series as soon as possible.

After exchanging talks with the executives, they finally met in the middle and decided to accelerate the production to move up the release date.

The fans will finally witness "The Last Dance" from April 19 to May 17. The series will be a two-part installment and will be available on Netflix outside the United States.

This decision came after the NBA announced that they are canceling its operations and suspending the 2019-2020 season due to the widespread disease.

Aside from the NBA, the NHL and MLS also suspended their seasons while the NCAA canceled March Madness. The MLB has also put back the start of its regular season.

Meanwhile, the NFL showed their intention to move forward with the NFL draft.

With all the aforementioned major US sports leagues suspending or postponing their plays for the same reason, sports fans expressed their gratitude for the news -- most especially MJ fans.

What "The Last Dance" Will Be All About?

The official trailer of the sports documentary mini-series was first gifted to the public in December 2019. Since then, many sports fans have kept their eyes open and anticipated its release.

The documentary will focus on the 1997-1998 behind-the-scenes footage from Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls -- which saw him bring home his sixth NBA championship in an NBA Finals victory against the Utah Jazz.

"Michael Jordan and the '90s Bulls weren't just sports superstars, they were a global phenomenon," director Jason Hehir said in a statement. "Making 'The Last Dance' was an incredible opportunity to explore the extraordinary impact of one man and one team."

In order to build the documentary, the film crew dedicated their time following the Bulls throughout the season. ESPN also got words from "more than 100 people close to the team and personalities who experienced the run."

Fans Celebrated -- And Cried?

After ESPN publicized the good news, fans were quick to share their excitement and sadness online, thinking how Kobe Bryant became part of the documentary.

"Yo.. Kobe's interview in The Last Dance is guna make me cry.. fuck. I can't wait to see it.. but idk if I'm ready to watch Kobe like that.. especially after seeing Jordan cry at his memorial. Damn," one fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "The only thing I can look forward to in sports is "The Last Dance" documentary on Michael Jordan. I need it now."

