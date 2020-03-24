REPORT: Rudy Gobert Suffers MORE As Coronavirus' Effect Progresses

Rudy Gobert's condition is getting worse, and his additional symptoms prove that coronavirus can be a silent killer.

The NBA's first coronavirus patient, Rudy Gobert, shared another update on his Twitter account days after he got tested positive for COVID-19 on March 11.

"Loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms," the 27-year-old basketball star wrote. "Haven't been able to smell anything for the last 4 days."

Gobert went on to check if any of his followers -- who also got infected with the virus -- ever experienced two of the lesser-known symptoms of the coronavirus.

Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven’t been able to smell anything for the last 4 days. Anyone experiencing the same thing? — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) March 22, 2020

According to Prof. Claire Hopkins, president of the British Rhinological Society, they aim to raise awareness that if people lose their sense of smell and taste, they should self-isolate as it may be a sign of severe infection.

Moreover, Business Insider reported that some individuals who are asymptomatic could potentially be "hidden carriers" of coronavirus, most especially if they have lost their sense of smell and taste.

The two are just some of the silent symptoms, though rare, that CDC and WHO have identified and published about coronavirus.

After Gobert, his teammate Donovan Mitchell became the second player to be diagnosed positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood, Kevin Durant, and three more Brooklyn Nets players also got infected. Bostion Celtics guard Marcus Smart was also diagnosed with the disease last week.

He Deserves It?

Although it surprised netizens to hear the news that Gobert's health status somewhat deteriorated after claiming that he is finally feeling better, many NBA fans still blamed him for causing the association to shut down its season.

To recall, two days before the Stifle Tower received his test result, he shrugged off the safety measures that could have prevented the spread of the virus. He touched every microphone and voice recorder in front of him during a presser, possibly causing the spread of coronavirus.

His action caused massive backlash from many users on social media.

Gobert has since apologized for his actions and said that he wished he took coronavirus more seriously.

In pursuit of showing his sincerity, he kept on reminding his followers about social distancing and even gave cash donations to the affected areas.

The Jazz All-Star cashed out a total of $500,000 as a donation, $200,000 of which will be used to offer support to Vivint Arena's part-time employees, the three remaining $100,00 will be reserved for the affected families in Utah, communities in Oklahoma City, and French health care system,

"The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered," Gobert wrote. "At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse."

Rudy Gobert went on and told everyone that he sincerely hopes that his story somehow serves as a warning for everyone who thinks that this pandemic is just a game.

