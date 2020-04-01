Brave or Foolish? Gwyneth Paltrow Skips Social Distancing, Isolation, and Masks For a Stroll with Kid

Is Gwyneth Paltrow brave or just plain foolish? The actress has went out with her child sans any protective gear while in the middle of a coronavirus pandemic. As a result, some believe she obviously does not take the advices on self-isolation and quarantine seriously.

Last week, Paltrow bothered keeping a safe distance between herself and her husband Brad Falchuk while taking a walk. Around six meters, reporters claimed. While she could just be 100% making sure that none of them had the dreaded coronavirus anyway, it was deemed quite weird as well.

Still, if she were to disregard social distancing, this would have been construed as an irresponsible act by a public figure. Also, now is not really the time to take such risks, no matter how safe one feels. Social distancing is recommended for a purpose after all.

The Contagion actress wrote on her post that the distance was deliberate. @bradfalchuk and I were grateful to learn our local farmers market was open this morning; we walked there (keeping lots of distance) and donned masks and gloves once we got nearer to the market, only taking them off when we were almost home and there were no other pedestrians in close proximity." she wrote.

This week however, Paltrow does not care enough to engage in social distancing, let alone wear masks. Last Tuesday, she and her 13-year-old son Moses Martin went for a stroll and were snapped not wearing any masks or protective gears. She and Moses, one of the children she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, just wore matching black t-shirts for this short rendezvous. The actress had her wavy blond tresses on the loose and being blown by the wind while her son is just carrying his skateboard under his arm as he chats with his mom. They look relaxed.

One can only assume she knew what she was doing when she took that risk with her child.

She then encouraged her viewers or fans to support the same organization during the trying times the world is in right now due to the coronavirus.

Before this day however, the actress shared a post on Instagram detailing how to cook Vegetarian Paella. The video was not made just to inspire her fans to make the same dish though. It was actually for a cause. According to her, the paella was to support @godslovenyc, which is a NYC non-profit organization that prepares and delivers medically tailored meals to people diagnosed with serious illness. She also dedicated the post to New York.

This is not the only charity she supports though. Ever week since the global pandemic is realized as very serious in the United States, the "Iron Man" star has been presenting or highlighting an organization that support certain causes during the uncertain times.

Last week, it was the Frontline Responders Fund. This was a GoFundMe established to support Flexport in its mission to secure personal protective equipment for hospitals and medical professionals serving as frontliners against this deadly coronavirus.

