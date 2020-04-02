Royal Headache: Meghan Markle, Harry A 'Serious Disappointment'

A royal expert called out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for being such huge disappointments to Queen Elizabeth II and the monarchy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seems to have an endless list of bombshell news after they surprised the public with their sudden move to Los Angeles from Vancouver Island in Canada.

This decision, once again, left Queen Elizabeth II speechless and disheartened, according to a royal expert.

The Sun's royal editor, Dan Wootton, sat for an interview at Talkradio where he revealed that aside from the move disappointing Her Majesty, it also put "a lot of pressure" on Prince William and Kate Middleton due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I can tell you that, within the royal family, there is serious disappointment about this decision from Harry and Meghan to go from Canada to Los Angeles rather than, at least during this crisis period, move back to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor," Wootton said.

He added that the couple could have chosen to jet back to the U.K. and be near Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip who are currently isolating at Windsor Castle.

What made their relocation even more infuriating to the members of the royal family was that they decided to move further from the monarchy while Prince Charles was suffering from the coronavirus disease.

In addition, Prince William and Kate have to do all the engagements while the other royals are practicing social distancing.

"I can tell you Samantha, that there was absolute shock and horror within the British royal family that Harry and Meghan had not at least temporarily decided to return to Frogmore Cottage," Wootton told Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle.

He also told her that the Sussexes could have helped the Cambridges during the crisis.

However, the relationships between the members of the monarchy seem to be so strained that the Sussexes could not just extend their arms to help them out.

Queen Still Supported Them ... Somehow

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed their intentions to step down as senior members of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II wrote a statement with a heavy heart to support the couple's decision.

"I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family," the Queen penned that time.

Her Majesty also said that the whole royal family hopes that their agreement would soon allow them to have a happier and more peaceful new life.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan left their last post on Sussex Royal's Instagram page on March 30.

"Thank you to this community -- for the support, for the inspiration, and shared commitment to the good in the world," reads the text on the Instagram photo posted by Harry and Meghan.

They also wrote a lengthy message along with the photo that reminds their fans and followers to remain helpful with one another amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

