Selena Gomez SHOCKING Confession: 'I Was Bipolar'

Selena Gomez is taking care of her mental health more amid the coronavirus pandemic. For her to achieve that, she made the brave move to confess that she is suffering from bipolar disorder.

Through Miley Cyrus' new quarantine online show called "Bright Minded: Live With Miley", Selena narrated her journey after she found out that she is bipolar.

While the 27-year-old "Lose You To Love Me" singer has been so open about her mental health struggles, it was the first time she mentioned her diagnosis in public -- making her fans admire her courage even more.

"Recently, I went to one of the best hospitals in the world - or definitely in America - McClean [Hospital, in Massachusetts], and I discussed that after going through years of a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar," Selena told Miley.

Gomez also revealed that her attending physician explained her mental health status further, and that helped her not to be scared of it anymore.

Per Selena, since she is from Texas, people in her state tend to be frightened over such diagnosis since it is not a usual thing to talk about anyone's mental health anywhere in her hometown.

Selena's Mental Health Journey

Ever since she opened up her fights in public, her fans eventually learned her experiences as a celebrity and her bouts with anxiety and depression -- which all stemmed from the day she discovered that she has lupus.

Back in 2016, Selena's then-plummeting mental health status caused her to cancel the rest of her Revival tour to let herself heal first.

In addition, she revealed through the March 2018 issue of Harper's Bazaar that her focus from that year onwards was her well-being.

"I've had a lot of issues with depression and anxiety, and I've been very vocal about it," Selena opened up. "But it's not something I feel I'll ever overcome."

Later that year, she underwent kidney transplant due to the complications she experienced from her auto-immune disease.

Selena then checked into a treatment facility in New York City for two weeks to continue her treatments for her anxiety and depression.

According to The Johns Hopkins Lupus Center, depression and anxiety occur in almost one-third of all people with lupus.

Fans Showed Support!

After the shocking revelation spread on the internet, fans of "The Heart Wants What It Wants" singer showered her again with support and kind words to help her get through this battle.

"Selena is so pure, sweet and strong idk how someone could hate on her," one fan said. "she's literally going through so much yet she's so positive.. protect her."

Another fan commented, "She should quit music for her health. It'll be what is best for everyone. I hope she gets better but this will be the best option for all involved."

Currently, Selena has not announced yet if she will release another song anytime soon. But she now has all her free time to take good care of herself more.

