Self-Preservation? Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Disable Comments on Instagram

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will no longer tolerate rude Instagram comments or any type of comments for the matter. They disabled comments on their Instagram account, @sussexroyal.

Not that they will be posting any new stuff for people to comment on in the first place. Disabling the comments section is just an added precaution because even though they will no longer use this Instagram page to update anything about them anymore, they do not plan to erase it either.

The account remains for "archive purposes."

In a statement released on Tuesday by Meghan and Harry's spokesperson, this move is explained. It is not sudden, nor it is supposed to be surprising.



"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer use the name Sussex Royal for their charitable organization, Instagram or website," the spokesperson said. "Following today's post, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer post on Instagram under the @sussexroyal handle and will also no longer update SussexRoyal.com website," he added.

How long the accounts will stay up is unclear. The spokesperson said that both Instagram and the website would remain up for the foreseeable future only, but it will be inactive from now on.

The two did not just vanish from Instagram that they have been quite active on since it was created. The two posted one final update to their Instagram, which is a graphic containing an expression of gratitude to their fans for the support, inspiration, and shared commitment towards the good in the world.

Apart from this text graphic, they added a quite lengthy caption about what they feel in these uncertain times. According to them, the world is seemingly fragile these days, but they are confident that each and every person has the opportunity to make a difference and lift each other up. They also said that what is more important right now is the health and well-being of everyone all over the world and for the many issues that have emerged as a result of the pandemic to be resolved.

They signed the post with just Harry and Meghan, which means they are completely embracing their lives without senior roles at the palace.

It also remains to be seen if they will be creating new social media accounts fitting for their new lives. Meghan Markle is likely to return to Hollywood soon, and most artists are followed by their fans in their social media accounts. Reports have it that Meghan Markle is beyond determined to get back to her acting career.

Despite all the offers at the table, Markle is said to be picky and taking her tie, choosing one. What she wants is to work with A-list directors who can offer her a breakout role. She reportedly finds present offers to be too cheesy. Prince Harry, on the other hand, has made it clear that whatever he and Markle will be working on next, will not be shaming the palace or do anything to increase the bad blood between them and the rest of the royal family.

READ MORE: Prince Harry Still Loyal to the Queen, Forbids Meghan Markle To Do Anything Shameful To Grandma!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles