Pink Terrified: Toddler Son Still Fighting Coronavirus, Experiencing High Fevers

Pink may have recovered from coronavirus and even donated $1 million dollars to aid the battle against the pandemic, but her personal worries are far from over. Her son, who exhibited similar coronavirus symptoms as her, is still sick. Pink's reportedly very worried and terrified, as moms naturally would be.

Just days after the singer confirmed that she and her 3-year-old son, Jameson have tested positive for coronavirus, Pink now divulged that her toddler is not yet out of the woods. In fact, she described her son as "really, really sick," during her Instagram live interview with the author, Jen Pastiloff.

She shared that she could not help but only cry and pray for her son. "There were many nights when I've cried and I've never prayed more in my life. It's funny, but at one point, I thought they promised us our kids would be okay. It's not guaranteed. There is no one that is safe from this," the mom-of-two exclaimed.

Jameson is already exhibiting all sorts of coronavirus symptoms that Pink kept a journal of in order to keep track. Alarmingly, Pink reported that three weeks later, her son still has a 100 degree temperature.

Despite all these, she remains optimistic that her son will get better as she did. She shared that both of them are already better than how they were. She also detailed how she survived the virus even though she has "asthma, really bad." People with ongoing struggles with asthma are likelier to have it worse when the virus hits them.

"I've had asthma really bad, had it for my whole life. It got really, really scary, I'm not gonna lie," she added.

She then highlighted one revelation she made on her earlier Instagram post - the need for mass testing. The "True Love" singer claimed that she now knows and understands why people are mad about the inability to access a COVID-19 test easily. She said she personally paid to be tested, and two tests had to be administered to ensure accuracy.

According to her, it would be a complete governmental failure if not all people can get tested right now. Only through mass testing can people know what they have or do not have - or if there is a battle they need to prepare for and forge in. Mass testing can also allow for people to make more educated decisions about infection-related circumstances and disable the guesswork. It is high time that the US government does something about it.

Check the complete interview:

It is not the wealthiest economy for nothing.

Prior to her rants about the coronavirus and how the government is handling it as well, Pink showed how much quality time she's spending with her family. As Today reported, Pink even posted of her and Jameson having a bat time session. Pink's caption of the video is as heartwarming as it gets. "Faith is always a comfort and so is song, just like a sick baby in a bathtub. I love you all. Enjoy this very casual hug from my heart to y'all's" she wrote.

READ MORE: Pink Has Three Scary Revelations About Coronavirus After Testing Positive: 'This Is Travesty!'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles