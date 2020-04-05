Pink Has Three Scary Revelations About Coronavirus After Testing Positive: 'This Is Travesty!'

Pink says she recovered from the dreaded coronavirus, which is quite quick, thank goodness, compared to how others have fared (some did not even make it). However, hers is a SERIOUS recovery journey; and she learned a lot from it. She immediately shared what she learned to her followers, since these are crucial revelations.

Coronavirus Can Still Strike Even If One Has Been Isolating

First, Pink may have recovered quite fast from the coronavirus but she realized that she could not scoff at it. Instead, she realized more than ever now that it is not a virus to make fun of because one can never really know where it comes from.

Before testing positive, Pink says she's already been isolating herself.

On Friday night, Pink posted that she and unfortunately, her three-year-old son, Jameson as well, showed the harrowing symptoms of the COVID-19. Even though she and her family were already sheltering at home way before then, she has tested positive.

This does not mean her isolation or sheltering did not work; it just means it is probably too late because it is still unclear when COVID symptoms are likely to appear after contact. Or she could have come into contact with a silent carrier and did not know about it. At this point, tracing would be impossible, but at least Pink was able to get tested. This leads to her second revelation.

Wide Testing is Still the Best Weapon Against the Spread of Coronavirus

While staying at home can flatten the curve, if wide testing is not implemented soon, efforts to contain the virus will be for naught.

At present, getting tested in the United States is not EASY.

Pink said she only got tested because their primary care physician had access to the kits. With the diagnosis, she and her family just continued the isolation for two weeks under the instruction and guidance of their doctor. Thankfully, she recovered.

They were tested two days ago and now, thankfully negative. Instead of purely rejoicing on the fact, she said that it is a travesty that the government is not making tests available for the masses. The virus is serious and real and does not choose who it will infect. Only by making the tests widely accessible can children, families, and communities be protected, she says.

Coronavirus can Infect Anyone

The third revelation she had is that coronavirus can affect anybody. EVERYONE HAS the same risk rate. One is not more prone to get it just because he or she is old, unhealhty, or poor. These are probably factors that can determine if one will make it (but that is still under contention), but everyone has the same risk rate!

The young and old can be both affected, even if there is a misconception that it only puts the elderly at risk. The disease can also affect the healthy and the unhealthy, the poor, and the rich, Pink wrote.

She warns everyone who would downplay the scary disease that they should think twice. To make her warning louder, she also donated $1 million to healthcare workers because it is going to be one crazy battle.

She's not all talk. She donated $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia. This is in honor of her mom, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years, specifically at the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.

Then, she is also donating another %500,000 to the city of Los Angeles Mayor's Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Read her full post below:

