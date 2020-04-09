Stephen Curry's Son Crushing On Jennifer Lopez? Adorable Proof Here!

At a young age of one, Canon Curry has found himself liking his first crush.

The tiny tot has been featured in the Instagram post of his mother Ayesha Curry on April 7. In the Instagram Story that Ayesha posted, the little one has revealed to the world who caught his young heart.

Young Crush

The youngest in the brood of basketball superstar Stephen Curry and host Ayesha Curry poured his feelings out and told the world he has a huge crush on Jennifer Lopez. In the video clip, Ayesha can be seen approaching Canon who was seated on the floor with one of his sisters.

She asked Canon, "What do you want?"

Canon was too quick to respond, "Lopez!"

Being the supportive mom that she is, Ayesha gave in to his son's request and added, "which song" referring to any of Jennifer Lopez's hit songs.

Though Canon gave an indiscernible answer, Ayesha took charge and got everything taken care of.

"Hey Google, play Jennifer Lopez, 'Ain't Your Mama.'"

Before the song even started to play, Ayesha looked at Canon and he gave him the biggest smile. The mom of three knew that her son was grateful for she once again gave in to his wish for a Jennifer Lopez hit.

"Soooo I'm not my son's first crush, y'all.... @jlo is (He's saying 'Lopez')," Ayesha captioned the first video.

Ayesha made it clear, though, that she was totally fine with who her one-year-old son was crushing on. On the second clip she posted, she wrote on the caption: "I'm okay with it, as long as I get this smile when I play his fave song!"

This mom of three is definitely making time for her kids amid the world health crisis.

A Happy Family

The sweet videos of her kids are not new in Ayesha's Instagram page. In fact, there is no shortage of cuteness from Stephen and Ayesha's little one. The clips of their little boy are just two of the many videos of their kids that they lovingly shared with everyone.

While the family is safe in quarantine amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Steph and Ayesha have been trying to keep their kids entertained while at home.

On March 16, Ayesha gave the world a glimpse of what she referred to as the "Curry Chronicles," capturing the 32-year-old basketball star and his mini-me Canon while playing indoor in what looked like their most comfortable loungewear.

"Are you golfing Bubbas?!" Ayesha asked enthusiastically. To which their son Canon replied, "yeah" with an excited look on his face. It took Canon a few good tries before he was able to hit the ball. But it didn't matter. To his mother, Ayesha, he tried his best and that made her even prouder.

The family of Ayesha and Stephen Curry are definitely enjoying their sweet time at home. Better yet, both Steph and Ayesha -- who are often too busy with work -- have now found the time to bond with their kids while staying safely at home.

Much like all their followers on social media, everyone could not help but look forward to what this family would share in their next post.

