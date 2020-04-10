Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Still Happily Planning Wedding Despite the Coronavirus Crisis

Sarah Hyland's and Wells Adams' eagerness to plan their marriage remains strong despite the coronavirus wreaking havoc internationally.

Despite not having any concrete plans in mind, the couple cannot wait to tie the knot.

As the source reveals, "Sarah and Wells can't wait to make things official and know it will be special no matter what."

The couple was so love-smitten that even the pandemic could not come between them.

Hollywood Life revealed that the soon-to-wed couple is busy brainstorming their pre-marriage ideas.



It was also disclosed that since the TV show Modern Family has finally come to an end after a memorable 11 series, another huge event that fans are eagerly anticipating is the wedding of the two.

During the couple's retreat on a private island located in Fiji, Adams had proposed to Hyland.

In the months that followed their engagement, a source admitted to Hollywood Life the plans that Wells and Sarah had.

Accordingly, Sarah confessed that she was unsure about the specific day and venue for the special occasion.

But according to an article written by Dory Jackson, Sarah told reporters that they certainly wouldn't pick Los Angeles as the location for their wedding plans.

She added that people could expect that the highlight of their ceremony would be food and music.

During their engagement party, Sarah also revealed that unlike most people, she's more thrilled about the prospect of them being together as husband and wife rather than contemplating the details of the ceremony itself.

Sarah disclosed that she was not only excited for her marriage ceremony; she was also enthusiastic about her career after Modern Family has concluded.



Since 2009, the actress has played the role of Haley Dunphy on the series and is eager to take on new roles.

Another source told Hollywood Life that "Sarah thinks it is the sky's the limit for her career after Modern Family."



The source adds that even though Sarah is in a good place financially and does not need to work, she insists on it and indicates that she will only take on acting roles that genuinely made her happy.

Meanwhile, Wells disclosed his desire to have a big family with Sarah.

In an exclusive interview with Jackson, he stated, "I'm the youngest of five, so I would love to have kids, and I'd like to have more than one."

However, he also added that he acknowledges that although he is in his mid-30's and excited about having babies, Sarah is still in her 20's and may not be prepared for it.

He emphasized he respects that, and although now may not be the right time, he definitely sees children in their future.

Hyland and Adams' Quarantine Life

Despite the fact of the couple's eagerness to marry, they still have to wait due to the lockdown.



But this seemed to pose no problem for them since they have been enjoying their quarantine time together.



As Sarah Jones and Jade Boren writes in Hollywood Life, the two recorded TikTok videos together, they even watched The Bachelorette, specifically the season starring JoJo Fletcher.



Before the two became an item, this was exactly the same season that Wells was participated in.

Sarah and Wells' Love Story Timeline

Whenever she thought about how their relationship began, Sarah wanted to puke.



This was what she told Cosmopolitan.



She disclosed that it all started when she posted a tweet right after watching The Bachelorette.



Sarah shared she had always been a massive fan of Wells from 2016-2017.



When Wells saw what she posted, he then slid into her DMs and sparked a conversation.



The chats evolved into text messages, then voice memos, calls, FaceTiming until Sarah was finally ready to go out on a date.



She also shared that after four days of making their relationship official, they already talked about getting married.



It was US magazine that shared with the world that Adams and Hyland were dating exclusively.

Accordingly, the duo has been seeing each other for months.



It was in 2018, in August, that they decided to move in together.



Then in another interview by Cosmo in July 2019, Wells formally asked for Sarah's hand with an engagement ring worth $200,000.

READ MORE: Sarah Hyland Optimistic About Post 'Modern Family' Life: Marriage FIRST Before Next Big Project

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles