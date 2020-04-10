True Love: Prince Charles Celebrates 15 Years With Camilla In Sweetest Way!

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary together. To commemorate the milestone, the royal couple shared a gallery of their favorite moments in their years together.

A Gallery Of Love

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla took it to their official Instagram account to share with the world their happiness. As they celebrate their 15 years of love and union, they picked moments in their marriage that they treasure the most. The House of Clarence the shared the slideshow.

"Thank you for all the well wishes on Their Royal Highnesses' 15th wedding anniversary!" the caption of the video reads.

Every picture in the slideshow was reminiscent of a wonderful memory of the royal couple. One of the photos was taken during their grand wedding at the St. George Chapel in Windsor Castle in April of 2005.

In another clip, the couple can be seen dancing to the tune of Elvis Presley while smiling lovingly to each other. It was taken during a tea dance for the 10th-anniversary celebration of Dumfries House near Cumnock in Ayrshire in 2017.

Following the series of wedding photos came a photo of them braving the weather in April 2005. They were the guests of honor at the opening of a new play park in Ballater, Aberdeenshire.

Moreover, another portrait of them at the Beach in 2009 was also posted. They were standing on the shores of North Seymour Island in the Galapagos Islands.

Both Prince Charles and Camilla are into gardening and planting, and a photo of them proving they have the green thumb has been posted as well. They were photographed while planting flower beds during their visit to Lower Moor Farm Nature Reserve in Malmesbury Wiltshire in 2007.

Another sweet portrait of the two has recently been released in social media. It was taken a day before their anniversary. The photo of the smiling Duchess and the 71-year old heir to the throne was taken at the front porch of their home at Birkhall. They were joined by Camilla's beloved pet dogs.

The Prince of Wales and Camilla were back in each other's arms after their 14-day self-isolation at the Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.

Photo after photo, the gallery showed how their love has evolved through time. And while these two may already be old when they got married, they sure showed the world how everyone can get their second chance at love, too.

Beating The Coronavirus

Prince Charles and Camilla are officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland. The lovely couple has finally reunited after weeks of separation. It was also the first time they were photographed together after Buckingham Palace announced that the Prince of Wales had contracted the coronavirus.

Since his diagnosis on March 25, the Prince of Wales has been in isolation to prevent anyone else from contracting the virus. Prince Charles was released from isolation just over a week ago and is currently recuperating from the illness.

Camilla, on the other hand, tested negative for COVID-19 but was still submitted to isolation for a fortnight as advised by the medical professionals who attended to them.

Prince Charles and Camilla are much like the Queen at the moment. Their homes are in operation with a reduced number of household help.

Any form of private celebration for their wedding anniversary will be kept lowkey amid the world health crisis. Like everyone else around the world, the royal couple will continue to practice social distancing to help flatten the curve and rid the world of this dreaded virus.

