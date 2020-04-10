Magic Johnson Compares Coronavirus To HIV/AIDS For Black Community -- Here's Why

Much like everyone around the world, NBA legend Magic Johnson hopes that the health experts would be able to find a cure for the coronavirus. However, he took the opportunity to also speak of the other important parts of overcoming the pandemic.

No To Priority Testing

Magic Johnson did not mince his words when he said that an expanded coronavirus testing should be done. In particular, he said that African-American communities should be given the same access to quality health care services, emphasizing that they have been hit the hardest amid this coronavirus crisis.

"We've got to make sure, first ... every American can get a test," Johnson said during his live interview with CNN on Thursday night.

Nearly 30 years ago, the former Los Angeles Lakers superstar came forward and admitted that he tested positive for HIV.

"The reason why I'm still living is that (of) early detection. I had a test, I had a physical. It came up that I had HIV and that saved my life," he added.

Johnson feels that the same may be true for everyone who is worried they might have contracted the coronavirus.

"So people want to get tested. Until they get tested, people won't be comfortable because that's going to tell them whether they have this virus or not," the basketball legend said.

Furthermore, he pointed out that coronavirus testing should be made available in all parts of the U.S. to give equal access to all communities.

"The problem is people want us to drive to suburban America to get that test," Magic said. "Why can't you have that testing done right in urban America, right in the inner cities?"

However, Johnson admitted that mass testing won't be enough. Everyone should be given access to medical care as well. Theex-basketball star also said that if only the African-American communities were given the right information about the virus, it will make a huge difference.

"When you think about, first of all, African Americans, we deal with a lot of health issues already. So we talk about HIV and AIDS, but obesity, when you think about diabetes, high blood pressure, so all these things we already deal with, then you add coronavirus on top of that, that's a tough situation," Johnson explained.

Magic also revealed that the lack of access to health care only makes this worse. "That's just an unbearable situation."

Coronavirus In The U.S.

The early data released in some cities in the U.S. show that a huge number of African-Americans have died due to the coronavirus. Chicago officials said that 72% of the victims of coronavirus in the state are black considering that they only make up 30% of the total population.

In Lousiana where the population of African-Americans covers 32% of the total, the African-American residents who have died of the coronavirus have reached 70%.

"There's been inequalities and injustice going on for a long time especially when you think about minorities," Johnson shared.

The NBA superstar emphasized that until the issues of inequality are resolved, more African-Americans will fall victim to illnesses such as the coronavirus.

He furthered that the rampant misinformation about the virus is contributing to the problem, too. It reminded him of how many African-Americans have fallen victim to HIV and AIDS because they didn't get the right information about it, to begin with.

"So, in our community, we got to do a better job of making sure everybody knows that they can get this virus. And it's deadly."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles