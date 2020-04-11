Cambridges BETTER Than Sussexes: Piers Morgan Slams Harry, Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan has indirectly proclaimed that the Prince William and Kate Middleton are way better than the Sussexes, causing Prince Harry and Meghan to suffer from public embarrassment once again.

Earlier this week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge -- through their Instagram page @kensingtonroyal -- shared some kind words to those people affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

In the three-minute-long video, the royal couple talked with staff and students of Casterton Primary Academy to thank everyone for their hard work and wish them a happy Easter in advance.

They even made everyone laugh and forget about the crisis for a moment after they joked about how Prince William has been eating too much chocolate.

The clip has reached over 5 million views, and Piers was one of their viewers.

The 55-year-old Good Morning Britain broadcaster praised the Cambridges for their surprise move amid the worsening crisis.

"Love this. Interesting how William & Kate's LACK of Hollywood-style celebrity glitz, down-to-earth attitude, & commitment to duty, have become such impressive attributes in a time of national crisis," Piers said, indirectly blasting Harry and Meghan.

This came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the mansion they rented in Vancouver Island to relocate to Los Angeles.

The journalist called out Prince Harry and Meghan at that time by sharing a link of the article written by The Sun's Dan Wooton along with the caption: "Oh jeez...there goes the neighborhood."

Although the said tweet has already been deleted, the "Confessions of a Serial Killer With Piers Morgan" host still has not stopped roasting the Sussexes.

Netizens Support Piers

Prince Harry and Meghan are now truly losing their supporters, and their former fans are now spending their time and efforts to stick up for Prince William and Kate instead.

"That's because they are true Royals. They aren't looking for press or attention," one netizen said. "They truly care about the British public and the NHS workers and teachers who risk their lives daily to help others! Big difference from those that shall remain unnamed!"

Another Twitter user pointed out how being genuine helped the Cambridges win their hearts before, adding that William and Kate are exactly who they need right now.

Instead of helping the royal family amid the health crisis, Prince Harry and Meghan chose to proclaim their plans on launching their new charity, Archewell, at an ill-timed moment.

Because of this, they got into Piers' nerves once again that he ended up tweeting: "Total number of f***s the British public give about these two announcing their 'plans' from Hollywood right now: 0."

The Duke and Duchess have been so reckless in making their decisions -- from the bombshell Megxit to their sudden LA relocation -- that even Prince William got hurt because of his estranged brother.

"He's hurt that Harry isn't in London to support the family amid the coronavirus outbreak," a royal insider previously said.

Currently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to pursue the original plans that will help them cope with their new lives.

