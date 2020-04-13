5 Hand Soaps That Will Not Dry Your Skin From Amazon

Washing hands using soap is our first defence against the dreaded coronavirus. As the world still scramble to find the best treatment against this infection, health experts have repeatedly called for us citizens to wash our hands, and wash some more.

You're not just washing viruses down the drain when you are washing hands with soap, a chemistry professor explains, but you are actually annihilating the coronavirus and other viruses. Does your soap matter? Of course.

According to health experts, one consumer product critical to flattening the curve, or slow the Covid-19 pandemic spread is soap. Naturally, they are not saying soap is the solution. After all, once infected, whatever hand washing one does is going to be futile. Therefore, hand-washing is encouraged every day on almost all instances that you touch something dubious. Even though hand sanitizers and alcohol are god-sent, do not rely on them as much as you should rely on a soap.

Therefore, buy a soap now, and buy one wisely! Worried about soap drying out your skin with all washing? Don't fret. Here are five hand soaps that will not drying your skin from Amazon:

1. Mrs. Meyer's Clean Day Liquid Hand Soap, Honeysuckle Scent, 12.5 fl oz (3 ct)

(Photo : Amazon)

This item promises to be a hard-worker, more hard-working that its user! Made with essential oils, aloe vera, olive oil, and other critically-chosen ingredients, this hand soap not only kills all types of viruses but also make sure your hands smell sweet and feels soft. The scent is garden-fresh honeysuckle, designed to keep all these bad jujus from the coronavirus crisis at bay. One whiff and you can calm your nerves and stay at the present. The formula is non-drying as harmful chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, and animal-derived ingredients were all avoided. If you get hooked to the scent and formula, you can also get a matching body lotion.

2. Mrs. Meyer's Liquid Hand Soap, Rosemary, 12.5 Fl Oz

If you are not fond of the honeysuckle scent but want to try another non-drying Mrs.Meyer's Liquid Hand Soap, then you can try its rosemary variant. It essentially can do everything the honeysuckle variant can do, but smell like evergreen leaves and blushing mauve flowers.

If you want to feel clean and smell clean, then this is the scent for you. Again, with natural essential oils and non-use of harmful chemicals, this ensures your hands will not dry up even if you wash repeatedly throughout the day!

3. Amazon Brand - Solimo Liquid Hand Soap Refill, Mango and Coconut Water, 56 Fluid Ounce

(Photo : Amazon)

Amazon has its own soap offering that is not non-drying. The Solimo Liquid Hand Soup Mango and Coconut Water is not just sweet-smelling, it cleans your hands effectively too. Amazon claims that if you are a Dial Hand Soap lover, then you should try this because it essentially smells the same and works similarly! They come in refill bottles, so you can transfer to standard hand soap dispensers yourself.

4. Amazon Brand - Solimo Liquid Hand Soap Refill, Milk and Honey, 56 Fluid Ounce

(Photo : Amazon)

If you do not like the mango and coconut variant, then you can try its milk and honey variant. This time, Amazon claims that you should get this if you are a fan of Soafsoap Milk Protein and Honey Liquid Hand Soap. It has milk and honey extract, which has benefits beyond smelling yummy. It can keep your hands soft and germs-free! The company also offers a satisfaction-guarantee, so returns are an easy option when you realized you do not like this variant after all!

5. Everyone Hand Soap: Lavender and Coconut, 12.75 Ounce, 3 Count

(Photo : Amazon)

The last contender for a nice, non-drying hand soap is the Everyone Hand Soap in Lavender and Coconut scent. We have not seen a soap certified so many times and so many ways. It is certified gluten-free, non-GMO project verified, cruelty-free, synthetic fragrance free as well! It has the floral scent of lavender combined with creamy coconut, offering you nice-smelling hands. However, your hands will remain soft and supple with this because the company uses only gentle coconut cleansers and pure essential oils in making this. It contains no parabens, no phthalates, no harsh detergents, and no dyes. These are the usual culprits of drying hands.

Keep Safe everyone! Wash your hands all the time!

