Billie Eilish Can't Believe People Think She's Doing Adult Films: 'Dog! C'mon!'

"Dog! C'mon!" This is the iconic statement made by Billie Eilish as she addresses the rumors that she has done some porn movies. Those porn movies going around with her name on it that got some fans really excited? They're fake, she says.

In an interview with Dazed magazine, Eilish detailed just how crazy her life has become when she became famous. It's not surprising, since her fame is not ordinary. She was not even of official legal age when she already got several Grammy awards under her name, notably for her album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

One way it has changed has not been for the better though. At her young age, she has to face with impersonators. Instead of being flattered, she's very annoyed. Obviously, the adage "imitation is the best form of flattery" is not something she believes in. Instead, these fakers irritate her to no bounds. She cannot even help but swear at them during this very personal interview.

People put a f**kin' green and black wig on and go out in public and pretend to be me," she explained. "They hire security and get a nice car, to be famous for a day. I think that s**t is so f**kin' annoying!" she added.

It's not that she's holding a grudge for them wanting to share her fame. instead, she seems angry at the fact that they only want to share her fun and fame but none of the responsibilities that come with being a public figure.

"It makes me look bad - if they're being a d**k, then everyone's gonna think I was a d**k," added Eilish. "It's so mean. Every day I'm afraid someone is gonna do something - either fake something viral, or there's gonna be some... I don't even know what."

On the same interview, she detailed how her choices have been triggering all sorts of shaming and it's exasperating. Where are the imitators when this happens, right?

She also tackled all that porn movies circulating with her name on it - implying she's the lead star of those adult performances.

Personally, it can be said that she finds people falling for these fake porn movies quite ignorant. Not that she thinks adult film stars are bad or anything. She just could not understand how people believe she can star in them.

"You think I would be having sex on a train in daylight?" she said. "With a dress on and fishnets and a f**king peace-sign necklace? Dog, come on!"

The young and budding star is known for not shying away in expressing herself - hence the curses and the unladylike gestures, if there are such a thing. But that does not mean her heart is not golden. In fact, apart from her music, an anthem for many young people these days, she got a big heart for animals too.

The "Bad Guy" singer recently shared that during this self-quarantine period, she tried to open her home to a tiny pit bull puppy. But the attempt at fostering failed. Instead, she found herself loving the pup so much that the next second of meeting the dog, she signed the adoption papers from Angel City Pit Bulls, which is a Los Angeles-based rescue center.

The dog even knows she's in good hands. Eilish shared a really nice photo of them - featuring the tiny chocolate brown pit bull puppy lying cozily in her lap, sleeping contentedly.

