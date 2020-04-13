Billie Eilish Tired of 'Fans' Shaming Her Choices: 'I Can't Win!'

At the age of 18, Billie Eilish has been receiving a ton of criticisms from "bad guys," and it's not because of her talent - but because of her body.

The "When The Party is Over" hitmaker has tried to address the issue over and over again. However, she soon realized that people will always troll her.

Whether Billie Eilish is wearing a tank top or a baggy T-shirt, she will always be a target of body-shamers.

In a video she recently posted on her social media, the Grammy award-winning star made her fans go crazy after showing a bit of skin. She was wearing a bikini while on vacation with some friends in Hawaii.

One person tweeted, "How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized but wears this?"

The comments were following a trend, according to Billie. Some said, "I don't like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18, she's a whore."

Speaking to Dazed magazine, Billie revealed that she is already immune to those who think they're allowed to express their opinions about her body.

"Like dude, I can't win. I can't win!"

Oversized clothing has also been something that was partially influenced by her struggles with body dysmorphia and distaste of the sexualized speculation surrounding her body.

"If I wore a dress to something, I would be hated for it."

She explained how fans would say how she's rebelled and has changed, but in all honesty, "I'm not rebelling against anything, really," because Billie Eilish just wants to wear what she wants to wear. "I can't stress it enough," she said.

The singer also divulged how the comments had a negative impact on her body, saying that she doesn't even recognize her body anymore. Billie once thought, "I was naked, and I didn't recognize my body because I hadn't seen it in a while."

And amid all the naysay, the singer revealed how she has started to feel comfortable with her body now, and that's something she won't let the slut-shamers take away from her.

"You know what, 'I feel comfortable with my belly right now, and I wanna show my belly.' I should be allowed to do that!"

When Billie Eilish kicked off her tour in Miami last month, she sang her song "Bury a Friend" in a shocking way.

The pre-recorded video showed the green-haired talent taking her shirt off and sinking into a pool of black tar.

In the monologue, Billie said, "Some people hate what I wear; some people praise it; some people use it to shame others; some people use it to shame me."

She also criticized those who have written her off as a slut, saying, "If I wear what is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I'm a slut."

Back in 2019, the "No Time to Die" hitmaker opened up why she often chooses to wear baggy clothes.

In a Calvin Klein campaign, she said behind-the-scenes, Billie Eilish said nobody could call her slim-thick or a fat ass because "they don't know."

READ MORE: Lady Gaga Coronavirus Concert: Everything You Need To Know

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles