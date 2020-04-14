U.K. Strong? Prince William Reveals The 'WEIRD' Strength Of Britain

Prince William has been named the patron of the National Emergencies Trust (NET) amid the growing problem caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duke of Cambridge, in his conversations with the heads of charities that benefit from the programs of NET, revealed that he realized the strength of Britain during these difficult times. Prince William said he believes that Britain is at its best during a crisis.

"We can all pull together and that community spirit, that community feel, comes rushing back quicker than anything else," the heir to the throne shared.

While it may seem weird for a royal to think that, Prince William believes that the inner strength of the country is its people. During a crisis, people are helping each other. This has helped alleviate the problem in various ways.

The father of three also urged everyone to stay at home to help flatten the curve. At this point, the only solution to fighting coronavirus is for people to be one with everyone else and simply stay at home.

Working Against The Pandemic

The announcement of his new position was made on Sunday on the official Instagram page of Kensington Palace. Soon after it was made official, the Duke of Cambridge got to work and spoke with two local beneficiaries of the NET charities.

Through a video call, the royal first spoke with the representative of the Moorlands Community Charity in Yorkshire. They provide freshly cooked meals and other in-demand items, including baby milk powder, tissue paper, and female sanitary pads to isolated individuals.

The charity has seen an increase in referrals to their service since the COVID-19 pandemic. Prince William reassured Jackie, the 37-year old representative of the Moorlands Community Charity, that the government will continue to provide aid to their agency so they could continue to help others.

Although it was Easter, Prince William also took the chance to call Dal Dy Dir, a local community farm in Powys, Wales. They provide support to the marginalized groups, particularly people with disabilities in their community by providing them with food packs.

Prince William noted that these charities are helping the community in more ways than they could imagine.

"It's got to be reassuring for [your clients] when so much is changing around them to know that you're still there and your team is looking out for them," Prince William added.

No Brainer

On the other hand, NET Chairman Lord Dannatt revealed how it feels to be working alongside the father of three. He added that it was a no-brainer for the royal prince who knew exactly what he was doing.

"After his steadfast support for the National Emergencies Trust from our launch last November through into this Coronavirus Appeal, all connected with the NET are delighted that The Duke of Cambridge has honored our work by becoming our Patron for 2020," Dannatt said in a statement as reported by ET Canada.

"We look forward to working with him, and our partners in the UK Community Foundation network, to help communities across the country tackle the dramatic rise in food poverty as well as the many other increasingly pressing social issues arising from this crisis."

