Prince Harry, Not Meghan Markle Can Do a Tell-All Ala Princess Diana

If Meghan Markle "cannot talk" about her royal experience, maybe it could be the other way around. According to an aristocrat, Prince Harry might be compelled to be more emotionally open so that Americans will warm up to him since he's already living in Los Angeles. Will he be the one to do a tell-all in America?

According to Lady Julia Montagu, born in Illinois before she transferred to South West London 25 years ago, and then married Luke Timothy Charles Montagu, Viscount Hinchingbrooke, the son of the 11th Earl of Sandwich, there are vast differences in UK and US attitudes to people, even to royalty. She has deep knowledge over the matter since she lived through such a transition and could have observed the nuances.

First and foremost, though, she thinks Meghan Markle is a blessing to Prince Harry, in this move to the United States, that is. With Markle, he got someone who he can be emotionally open with, which is a really good thing, according to Lady Montagu.

According to her, Americans, compared to the British, are more relaxed and more open to sharing stuff about themselves. Speaking with Town and Country Magazine, "I always say whenever you meet an American, you know their life story within 24 hours."

Since she's originally American, she added that Americans are very emotionally open, which is a good thing for Prince Harry. If he kept his emotions under wraps in the past, he could talk now discuss these feelings in America.

By feelings, she even meant how he truly felt when he and Markle were almost being talked and lambasted as royals before the Megxit.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we start to hear a little bit more about how he feels about losing his mother at age 12, and maybe how he and Megan were treated in the press over here."

That brings up the speculation that Prince Harry will be the one talking about their royal experiences as opposed to Markle, even if she's technically the "American."

Moreover, there's a new report claiming Markle was given the advice not to engage in a tell-all interview ala Princess Diana, no matter the price tag of doing that.

She's allegedly offered £1million to the interview.

While that is a lucrative deal and can make Markle more popular than she already is in America, Twitter users are reportedly sharing their thoughts and saying if she goes ahead with such an interview, she'll regret it.

One Twitter user claimed that the interview would backfire on Markle, as it did on many more royals who tried to tell their side but just found themselves further ridiculed. Case in point, they brought up Prince Andrew and his involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal as well as Charles and Diana in the past.

Some Twitter users think she'll have to choose: money or respect? "If her objective is to earn money, it could work. But if she's trying to win back the public, it's extremely risky," one Twitter user concluded.

It remains to be seen if Prince Harry or Meghan Markle will one day be part of a tell-all interview.

