7 Jobs Prince Harry Can Do In His Post-Megxit Life

After officially stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will now try to live a "financially independent" life away from the British monarchy.

The couple will no longer receive money from the public's purse, and it is said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may need to find jobs to support their new American lifestyle.

While it's not surprising that Meghan could end up in front of the camera once again, the big question is - What would Prince Harry do now that he's not royalty?

Prince Harry spent ten years in the military, having served two tours in Afghanistan, but he hasn't really built up a career for him there since it was evident that the 35-year-old Prince was supposed to serve the crown, carrying out official public duties.

According to Political Science professor Andrew Heard, Meghan and Prince Harry shouldn't take a position that may seem like potential employers will take advantage of the royal connection.

He added, "Even if they step back from most formal events, they will remain members of the royal family, and any future careers cannot appear to trade on that prestigious connection or imply privileged access to political or business elites."

Here are seven possible jobs that Prince Harry may do post-Megxit.

Public Relations Manager (For Any Sports Event)

It's obvious that Prince Harry loves sports.

In 2014, the Duke of Sussex came up with The Invictus Games, an international adaptive multi-sport event were wounded, injured or sick armed services personnel and their associated personnel take part in different sports.

With his expertise in the subject, any sporting event he will handle will surely go on smoothly thanks to his experience.

Climate Change Director

One Twitter user said that the Duke of Sussex should continue to highlight climate change initiatives since it's a cause close to his heart.

Maybe one day, Prince Harry will finally be able to talk to the real Greta Thunberg, and this time, it's face-to-face.

Speaker

Even before officially stepping down, Prince Harry was already an in-demand speaker. Each time he speaks, it all comes from the heart, making everybody want to stop what they're doing and just listen to what he has to say.

Aside from that, he is also a reliable communicator, personable, and likable, just some of the important qualities of being a speaker.

Helicopter Pilot

Prince Harry graduated as the best co-pilot gunner in his class in 2012, after 18 months of training. With what's happening in the world right now, the Duke can be an air ambulance pilot to aid those who need transporting.

He should take cues from his older brother Prince William who first suggested to go back to being an air ambulance pilot to help with the coronavirus.

Writer

If speaking would suddenly become too much for the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry can resort to writing. Either he starts writing a novel (or an autobiography), become an editor for a newspaper, or become a regular columnist for a magazine.

He could write op-eds, give advice, and many more. Who wouldn't want to take notice from royalty?

Influencer

An influencer doesn't mean they just get on social media platforms and talk to their followers or get on TikTok to do some dance challenges.

If Prince Harry became a full-time influencer, he could use his platform to convince and motivate people to do so many great things - such as be helpful to people, caring for the environment, ways to save the earth, and so much more.

Tour Guide

Journalist Rebecca English revealed that when he first spoke to the Prince in 2006 in Lesotho, South Africa, he would often talk about wanting to start a new life.

In an article she wrote for the Daily Mail, the Prince reportedly told her, "' I would just love to go and work as a tour guide. Just go off into the bush and be me.'"

It's unclear if he wanted to be a tour guide in South Africa or other parts of the world, but one thing is for sure - many people might not look at the view, because the Prince right in front of them is already the view.

