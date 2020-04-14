Royal Disregard: Prince Harry To SACRIFICE Another Valuable Thing For Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has already given up his senior royal status, but that's not all that's going to be taken away from him.

According to British Primatologist Dame Jane Goodall, who is a close friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the 35-year-old prince will have to let go of his love for a royal tradition that he had been doing ever since he was young.

The 86-year-old doctor said that Prince Harry and his older brother, Prince William, were champions of the natural world except that they hunt and shoot.

But with Meghan Markle's aversion to blood sports, Goodall assumes that the Duke of Sussex is likely to give up his royal hobbies of grouse, duck, and deer hunting.

"I think Harry will stop because Meghan doesn't like hunting, so I suspect that is over for him," the expert declared.

Both Prince Harry and Prince William have suffered negative critiques before for their participation in royal family shoots, despite both are active and vocal advocates of various animal welfare and conservation charities.

Critics have already condemned the two princes' cooperation in Sandringham Boxing Day shoots at the Queen's 8000-hectare Norfolk estates. It has also been claimed that Prince Harry didn't participate two years ago because he didn't want to upset his then-fiancé.

A source told The Sun, "Harry loves hunting and has always been out there on Boxing Day. But if it means breaking with long-standing royal traditions to avoid upsetting Meghan, so be it."

The father-of-one had never previously missed the hunt, which he has been part of since he was 12 years old.

"It's fair to say that there are some pretty stunned faces around there."

In 2014, an old photo of Prince Harry surfaced that showed him hunched over the body of a water buffalo that he shot life lesson a hunting trip in South America during his gap year in 2004.

The brothers also went on a deer and wild boar hunting journey in Spain just a day before Prince William launched a high-profile petition to stop the illegal hunting of wildlife.

There have been reported tensions between Meghan and Prince Harry on the hunting issues before, since Meghan objects with hunting for sport and is also an influential animal rights activist, owning several adopted dogs.

And that may be the reason why she opted out when the royal family is spending time together at Balmoral Castle with Queen Elizabeth II, as it has been reported that the family often hunt during their time there.

Meghan is committed to animal welfare, and the couple has previously championed environmental causes, including setting up an eco-tourism initiative, Travelyst, under their Sussex Royal Foundation.

On the subject of how the pair are finding their new life in North America, Goodall updated that Prince Harry isn't doing great in the US, as he finds it challenging.

"I don't know how his career is going to map out, but yes, I've been in touch, though I think he's finding life a bit challenging just now."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are big fans of the world-renowned activist. Jane Goodall was invited to their Frogmore Cottage home last year, and Prince Harry even had the chance to interview Goodall for Meghan's "Forces of Change" for Vogue Magazine.

