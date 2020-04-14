Miley Cyrus Turns Cody Simpson Into A Beautiful Woman [VIDEO]

Miley Cyrus does not mind getting stuck at home for quarantine. It is especially fun for her because she's at home with her significant other.

On Easter Sunday, Miley introduced a whole new persona of Cody Simpson, and everyone is in awe.

A New Woman

In a series of video clips she posted on her Instagram stories, Cyrus showed off her makeup skills through her boyfriend.

"I. Beat. That. Face.," read one of the captions.

On another video, Miley can be seen putting mascara on Simpson's eyelashes. This particular video came with the caption, "self-love and confidence."

In the background, RuPaul's "Sissy That Walk" was playing.

After getting all glammed up, Simpson seemed happy about how their makeup session turned out. He posted a video of himself on his Instagram page. He captioned it with a skull and sword emoji.

In the video, Simpson can be seen lounging around the house with full makeup on while listening to Canadian singer and songwriter Jill Barber. "Sous Le Ciel de Paris" was playing in the background.

With excellent makeup skills and a whole lot of love, Miley Cyrus made a new woman in her boyfriend Cody Simpson. The two definitely looked like they are having so much fun together.

Cody even posted before and after photos of himself wearing bright pink lipstick and sparkly eyeshadow. To complete the look, there were mascara on his eyelashes. Cute. Perfect.

This quarantine may be a challenge for some, but it is a much-deserved break for the celebrity couple Miley and Cody.

Quarantine Fun

With all the time in their hands and while in isolation, Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have done some very strange things. While their latest was the Easter Sunday makeover, it was not all that they had done.

This makeup series is not the first time Cody and Miley showed everyone how to have fun while on quarantine.

Last week, Simpson posted a video of Cyrus while she was shaving his head while saying, "clean cuts for clean oceans I say!"

However, when Cody regrammed the stories of photographer Mert Alas, it got their fans thinking: maybe this whole makeover was not born out of boredom?

In the last few weeks, various fashion photographers have been doing their photoshoots via webcam. These artists have been trying to cope up with the demands of the job and the challenges amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Last week, i-D Magazine released their new projects named Safe + Sound. It was a selection of 19 supermodels whose photographs were taken over FaceTime by renowned Willy Vanderperre.

Among all the models, one of the posts chosen was that of Gigi Hadid. She posted the cover photo on her personal Instagram account. Photos of models Adwoa Aboah and Paloma Elsesser were also among those who made the cut.

So could the video posted by Cody Simpson with his face looking all glammed up a preparation for shot by a professional photographer?

At this point, it does not matter what's behind Cody and Miley's makeup session. From the looks of it, they looked like they both enjoyed it.

