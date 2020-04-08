Finally Free? Miley Cyrus Confesses TRUE Feelings For Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus got real about her true feelings toward her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, months after their split.

After they finalized their divorce in January, both Miley and Liam have since moved on with Cody Simpson and Gabriella Brooks, respectively.

Upon learning the "Hunger Games" actor's new relationship, a source told Entertainment Tonight that the 27-year-old "When I Look At You" hitmaker only wants her ex-husband to be happy.

"She knows how important love and marriage are for him, but she just needed her independence," the insider revealed. "Miley and Liam have moved on, and it seems they're both where they most want to be in life."

The source went on and claimed that the former couple still wish the best for each other, even though they both already found love in someone else's arms.

To recall, when his ex-wife was first filmed passionately kissing Cody in an eatery, Liam stated that he only wants the best for the singer -- even if it is not him. He then emphasized that they do not have hard feelings after their messy divorce.

Miley's confession of feelings came after the "Isn't It Romantic" actor sat down for an April cover interview with Scott Henderson of Men's Health Australia. During the talk, he revealed that he is now focused on rebuilding himself months after his split with the "Hannah Montana" actress.

Liam also stated that he is about to start his plans by "putting the trials of the last decade behind him" first. Currently, he and his new girlfriend, Gabriella, are self-isolating at the actor's home in Phillip Island off the coast of Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Miley and Cody are also staying at their home together in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Liam To Have Own Family Soon?

Following Liam's getting-more-serious relationship with the Australian model, a source told OK! that the actor wants to become a father soon.

"He wants kids and doesn't want to keep putting it off," a source told the magazine last week.

Ever since he introduced Gabriella to his parents, Craig and Leonie, over lunch in Byron, the two have been caught in several PDA-filled moments, proving that they are already more comfortable -- and steamy, at the same time -- with each other.

But before creating his plans with his new girl, Liam previously told GQ Australia in May 2019 that he hoped to have "10, 15, maybe 20" children with his then-wife.

"Once we don't have so many dogs. You couldn't bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we'll know when it's right. But right now? Not for the time being," the actor said that time.

Miley, Cody Have Plans, As Well?

Last month, the Australian musician went for an interview with The Sunday Telegraph where he hinted that he wants to start a family with Miley soon.

According to "Wish U Were Here" singer, he wants to marry and raise his family in Australia with Cyrus.

"I would like to return back in Australia for sure," the 23-year-old musician told the publication. He added that he misses Australia before claiming that though they have a base in Los Angeles, his country will always be number one.

When asked whether he would want his future family with Cyrus to stay in Australia as well, he replied: "Absolutely, yes."

READ MORE: Liam Hemsworth Makes SHOCKING Confession About Miley Cyrus Split

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles