Prince Harry, Meghan Markle In Trouble? Prince William Could Fund Them Soon!

As soon as Prince Charles steps in as the King of England, his eldest son Prince William will be the heir to the throne --not to mention one step closer to becoming the future king.

The 37-year-old royal and his wife Kate will then take on the titles of Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

Aside from the new title, the couple will also acquire the Duchy of Cornwall, which includes a vast portfolio of properties and investments that funds the public, charitable, and private activities of the Prince of Wales.

Interestingly, part of these funds is also given to his youngest son, Prince Harry.

Will Prince William Fund Harry And Meghan's L.A Lifestyle?

So does this mean the Cambridges will continue to fund the Sussexes lavish lifestyles?

As cited in an online magazine The Talko, it will be Prince William's discretion if he will show some "brotherly love" towards Harry.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be stepping down from their royal duties but they are still part of the family," the magazine reported.

"They are giving up a significant source of income and it's expected that Prince Charles will privately subsidize their lifestyles. When Prince William inherits the rights to the Duchy of Cornwall, it's likely that he and Kate will be responsible for helping out Harry and Meghan if they need it."

The Royal Rift

Given that giving part of the Duchy's income to Prince Harry is under the royal family rule, prince William has no option but to abide by it and set aside their differences.

Although the two grew up really close, their relationship started to drift apart as the years went by.

To recall, in their ITV documentary "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey," the 35-year-old duke subtly confirmed the feud with his older brother and said that things have changed between him and William as they are now traveling on "different paths."

"But look, we're brothers, we'll always be brothers. And we're certainly on different paths at the moment, but I'll always be there for him, as I know he'll always be there for me," Prince Harry said.

"We don't see each other as much as we used to because we're so busy, but you know, I love him dearly. The majority of this stuff [in the press] is created out of nothing, but you know, as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

Following this, rumors regarding the royal rift ignited more when Meghan and Harry dropped the bombshell news about their decision to step down from their roles as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent.

It was reported that the royal family was "hurt," as it has left them blindsided after the couple did not consult anyone in the family before announcing their decision.

Moreover, according to a British tabloid, the Duke of Cambridge released a statement saying that he felt "sad" that he and Harry are now "separate entities."

Prince William added that there's nothing left to do but to support his decision and "hope that the time comes when we're all singing from the same page."

