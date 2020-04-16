5 Products You MUST Upgrade Your Morning Facial Routine With While in Lockdown

While more than half of the population is confined in the four corners of their houses, that does not give you the excuse to slack up and do nothing.

Aside from keeping yourself updated with news about COVID-19 or by spring cleaning your house every week, now is the perfect time to give yourself that much-needed me-time.

The best way to start your day is by having a quick and simple morning skincare routine.

Turn your room into a mini-spa as we give you five different products on Amazon that will get you that glow up you've always dreamed of even while on lockdown

CeraVe Hydrating Face Wash

This multi-purpose product is suitable for the face, body and even hands as it contains essential formulas that cleanse and hydrate the skin.

This works wonders for sensitive skin, as it restores the protective skin barrier without leaving your skin tight and dry.

If your skin type is considered as acne-prone, this product might help you since it's paraben-free, fragrance-free and non-comedogenic.

Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner

After cleansing your face, it's a must to put an alcohol-free toner to balance the ph level of your skin.

This Dickinson's Original Witch Hazel Pore Perfecting Toner gently removes excess oils and impurities without overdrying your skin.

You can use this morning and evening since this product is gentle on the skin and is made from 100% natural, distilled witch hazel.

It is said that witch hazels act as an astringent to help shrink your pores and reduce skin inflammation.

Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Face Moisturizer

Follow up the cleansing and toning routine with face moisturizer to prevent skin from drying out.

Apply this to your face, ears, neck, and chest since these areas are very sensitive to sun exposure.

And speaking of sun damage, this product also contains SPF 25 sunscreen and Vitamin C, deeply moisturizing the skin to avoid having wrinkles and uneven tone.

Drunk Elephant Lala Retro Whipped Cream

For the ladies with super delicate skin, this Drunk Elephant moisturizer is perfect for you.

This multifaceted rescue cream provides replenishing barrier support by blocking the skin against the effects of everyday stressors (a.k.a sun and pollution).

It also has a lightweight ingredient that can be easily absorbed by the skin.

CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30

Lastly, sunscreen!

Dermatologists advise that you should not skip sunscreen because it plays a crucial role in your skin.

Sunscreen protects your skin from the sun's harmful UVA and UVB rays, which make your skin dull and uneven.

As a bonus, this CeraVe tinted sunscreen not just acts as a shield but also has a universal tint for all skin tones, leaving your skin with a healthy glow without the stubborn white-cast.

Since this is tinted, it can be worn alone or under makeup as a tinted primer with SPF 30.

