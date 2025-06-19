Justin Bieber's recent admission about his struggles with anger has some of his closest friends treading carefully, insiders say.

Following a profanity-laced outburst aimed at paparazzi last week, Bieber, 31, shared a raw Instagram post on Father's Day, revealing his ongoing emotional struggles. The singer included screenshots of private messages with a longtime friend, in which he lashed out and ended the relationship.

"If you don't like my anger you don't like me," Bieber wrote in the texts. "My anger is a response. To pain I have been through. Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean."

According to a source who spoke to the Daily Mail, the messages were directed at someone Bieber had grown "really close" with over the past year. "They became really close really, really fast," the insider said, adding that Bieber's relationships often become intense very quickly.

'You Never Know What Will Set Him Off'

While Bieber claimed his message was about embracing authenticity, the move raised concerns among those in his circle.

"Everyone has to walk on eggshells around Justin at this point," the source explained. "You never really know what you're going to say to set him off." Friends reportedly worry about being suddenly cut off, with Bieber known to block people "with very little or no notice."

The insider added that being on the receiving end of Bieber's "vitriol" is "not a pleasant experience." The pop star has reportedly distanced himself from longtime collaborators, including Scooter Braun and Drew House co-founder Ryan Good.

A second source revealed that Bieber's friends are now "trying to find a way to stage an intervention," saying, "He has a lot to be angry about, and we think it's coming out in different ways."

Justin Bieber shares screenshots of a text convo between him and an undisclosed person:



“This friendship is officially over. I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out.” pic.twitter.com/e0GTRlZG6t — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 16, 2025

Mental Health, Social Media Pressure, and Public Backlash

Bieber's online behavior has sparked debate. After sharing his thoughts about feeling "broken" and exhausted by fame, reactions were mixed. "People keep telling me to heal. Don't you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already?" he posted.

Wife Hailey Bieber weighed in subtly, commenting "exactly" under a TikTok defending him, but some fans remain critical. One commenter wrote, "You have money to get help. Use it."