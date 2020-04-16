Prince Harry Reveals Guilt Over Having THIS in 'Excess'

Prince Harry is doing fine, contrary to all the reports saying otherwise. Nope, he's not a tortured soul wishing he could go back to the UK so that he can help his family out to fight the coronavirus. Instead, he might be a tortured soul for feeling guilty that he's actually happy spending time with his son, while the pandemic continues to rage on.

In a 30-minute chat, which was candid and directed towards parents and carers in the UK looking after kids with serious illnesses, Prince Harry opened up his life in isolation. This is refreshing because most of the news about his thoughts and feelings while in Los Angeles with Meghan Markle, were from outlets who got their intel from "insiders" or speculations of "royal experts." This time, it is Prince Harry himself discussing what he is currently doing and feeling.

In this chat, he raised the fact that he sometimes feels guilty for having "so much family time" and having a lot of positive things going in around him. It's not that he's insensitive to the plight of others, it's just him focusing on all the positives going while the negative aspects of the Covid-19 pandemic are also being felt.

"There's a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time - so much family time - that you almost think, 'Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?'" he said. However, the guilt does not last long because he realized he needed to celebrate the moments that had hi "just on the floor rolling around in hysterics." He knows that some days it would not be that good and he'll have to deal with some issues that he cannot run away from, anyway.

After this personal tidbit, he praised those taking care of the children. He said he has the highest respect for every single one of them because although the coronavirus is hard on everyone, it is tolling, especially for those providing care services. He was speaking with a specially-trained nurse and the head of the charity, WellChild.

Harry also said that hopefully, this video only showed the government that it is necessary to prioritize seriously-ill kids and their caregivers because they are part of the vulnerable bracket.

He also joked about these children's caregivers for their strength and resilience, something he is in awe of, because for him, Baby Archie is handful enough. He quipped, "Having one kid at 11 months old is enough!"

Whether or not the government can hear the message loud and clear remains to be seen. However, it is apparent that in this video, Prince Harry is already starting to warm up to life in Los Angeles. This is a contrast to what other sources said. For example, a friend of Harry, Dr. Jane Goodall, claimed that Harry is finding life in LA quite a challenge. Jane said she has been in contact with the Prince, not just these days but as early as the time he moved to Canada.

