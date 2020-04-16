Selena Gomez Suing Gaming Company For $10 MILLION!

Selena Gomez got no time for games, as she immediately filed for a $10 million lawsuit against a gaming company for using her likeness without her consent.

The "Clothes Forever Styling Game" app recently gained attention not only from mobile gamers but also from celebrities.

The game, which was developed by Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co. and MutantBox Interactive Limited, lets its users dress up their avatar like any of those Hollywood celebrities -- such as the Kardashians, Adele and Selena Gomez to name a few.

"Kardashian, Gigi, Beyonce, Taylor and more will be dropping by and asking for your fashion advice," the alleged hottest new fashion game says. "And as well as dressing up celebrities, players can "dump sexy hunks like Leo, Justin, Zac or Messi."

However, seeing her face on the app did not impress the 27-year-old "Lose You To Love" me singer. She filed a legal action against the companies for violating her publicity rights. Her name also failed to appear on the description of the app.

Gomez' image, which the gaming companies featured on the app, is exactly the mirror version of one of her shots in a photoshoot she did with Canadian magazine "Flare" back in 2015.

With this, the app could potentially damage her reputation and make it more difficult for her to market her own fashion-focused games.

Moreover, the creators of the game "neither sought nor secured permission from Gomez to use her image or likeness" and "conspired with each other to wrongfully use Gomez's publicity rights without authorization for their own commercial purposes in order to gain at her expense."

Alex Weingarten, Gomez' attorney, said in a statement to Rolling Stone: "Selena Gomez is a style icon. This is an egregious violation of Selena's rights, which we will litigate vigorously to vindicate."

As stated on the lawsuit documents, the singer demands $10 million from Guangzhou Feidong Software Technology Co. and MutantBox Interactive Limited.

This is just a little amount compared to the "millions of dollars" which the "Ramona and Beezus" star earned for each endorsement contract. With a net worth of more than $50 million, Gomez is ranked as the fifth most followed Instagram user with over 173 million followers and can attract an estimated $800,000 for a single sponsored post.

Not The First Case

Unsurprisingly, the "Look At Her Now" hitmakers is not the only victim of cases like this in Hollywood.

Previously, Sandra Bullock and Ellen DeGeneres filed a lawsuit against several companies who used their images and fake quotes to promote anti-aging skincare products.

In 2014, 33-year-old "Mean Girls" actress Lindsay Lohan sued the makers of the game "Grand Theft Auto V" for also using her likeness to promote the app without her permission.

Lacey Jones, the GTA V character in question, described herself as an "actress slash singer" and the "voice of a generation."

However, Lohan lost the legal battle after the judge ruled that the images in the game were "satirical representations of the style, look, and persona of a modern, beach-going young woman" and did not share any resemblance with Lohan at all.

