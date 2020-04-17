Kourtney Kardashian Reveals The TRUTH About Pregnancy Rumors: 'I've Been Pregnant 3 Times!'

Kourtney Kardashian is setting the record straight about her pregnancy rumors while sending a message about body positivity.

These past few months, the eldest among the Kardashian-Jenner sisters has been the apple of the eye of social media users speculating that she is about to have a baby number four.

It was in early January when the 40-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star has been rumored to be pregnant due to a sexy photo that she posted on Instagram. In the photo, Kourtney can be seen wearing an orange leotard sweater.

While the reality star immediately shut down the rumor, the pregnancy speculations still went on, especially after Kourtney reportedly got back together with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

On mid-April, Kourtney was once again involved with another pregnancy gossip after eagle-eyed fans thought they saw a baby bump on her Instagram post.

Kourtney posted a glam photo of herself donning a floor-length orange dress, giving her that ultimate goddess vibe. In the picture, the front buttons were open, slightly exposing her belly and underwear.

Fans were quick to jump on the comments section, asking if the KUWTK star is pregnant. A few days after fans flocked on the said photo, Kourtney finally broke her silence and addressed the issue.





The Truth

In an Instagram live session with a friend and Poosh COO Sarah Howard, Kourtney revealed that she posted the controversial photo very much aware that SHE IS NOT pregnant while posing exposing her belly.

"I've been pregnant three times. I know what my body looks like," Kourtney said.

The mother-of-three opened up about the experience reading comments over and over again that said that she is once again carrying a child.

"So many of the comments were like, 'Are you pregnant? Baby No. 4?' I could have taken that offensively and been 'oh my gosh do I look pregnant?', but I knew I didn't look pregnant," Kourtney shared.

Instead of assessing her own body, Kourtney took it as an opportunity to promote body positivity.

"To me, it's very feminine to have curves, and I embrace my body, so I didn't take it offensively," she explained.

One proof that Kourtney did not take offense with the pregnancy comments was when she responded to an Instagram user who was so convinced that she's expecting a baby.

Instead of shutting her down, Kourtney replied with: "Put the blessing out there though."

Looking at the brighter side, Kourt's friend confessed that she loved the energy from some of the comments saying good things about Kourtney's possible pregnancy.

"I did read the comments and one I really liked said 'I thought you were pregnant because your body looks curvy, feminine and glowing,'" Sarah Howard said.

So to everyone expecting another Kardashian baby, sorry to burst your bubbles, but Mason, Penelope and Reign will remain siblings of three until further notice.

