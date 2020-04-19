Royal Pain: Prince Harry Under IMMENSE Pressure As Hollywood Life Begins

As Meghan Markle and Prince Harry begin their independent life together, the couple is under a lot of pressure to make things work.

The Duke of Sussex, however, is under even more stress from his wife who said he always has to "look good."

An Incurable Condition

Hollywood has always been a picture of perfection, and Meghan Markle knows this for a fact.

While the royal couple might be under intense scrutiny since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family, Prince Harry is dealing with a different kind of pressure from Meghan: keeping his own physical appearance.

Spencer Stevenson of SpexHair.com said that Meghan remains to be glamorous and attractive even after her marriage to the royal prince. With that said, Prince Harry will have to work on keeping his look at par with his wife.

"I can only imagine that's put additional pressure on Harry to keep up appearances with his own physical appearance, definitely," Stevenson shared.

During his interview with Express, Stevenson also highlighted Harry's incurable condition.

"His hair loss is one hundred percent genetic and not stress-related at all," Stevenson emphasized, which could be a problem for Harry in their move to Hollywood.

Harry has obviously been suffering from hair loss, but the expert believes it is not due to the immense stress he has to deal with. Rather, his hair condition is hereditary -- making it an incurable one.

Harry, who has always looked attractive with his red hair, has been dealing with male pattern baldness. His hair on top is obviously thinning, making him look a lot like his brother Prince William.

While this may sound like good news to Harry's stress levels, it also means that his hair loss problem may be something more permanent.

Stevenson then gave a stern warning to Prince Harry concerning his hair loss.

"If Harry doesn't intervene with proven hair loss treatments, then in my experienced opinion he could well be completely bald like William within the next three to five years. This is why Harry is believed to be taking action now," Stevenon explained.

According to reports, Harry underwent a hair thickening treatment towards the end of 2019. The Prince reportedly visited the Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic in London to combat his bald patch.

A source said that his visit to the clinic reportedly caused a stir as it is one of the most prestigious in the world.

"The richest, most famous and well-connected use it. The meeting with Harry went well. It would be very expensive. It's the place to go in London and it's right in the heart of Mayfair," the source added.

Rushed To Marriage

While Prince Harry may be at the right age to get married, Stevenson said that the prince, at the time of his wedding, might be rushing due to anxiety.

"I think young men may rush into marriages because they feel as though no one will be interested in them once their receding hairline worsens. Prince Harry's own receding crown of hair could very well have played into these same anxieties," Stevenson added.

Stevenson also acknowledged that Prince Harry was still human after all.

"His anxiety and insecurity could very well have influenced him to make a snap decision on marriage."

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles