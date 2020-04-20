COVID-19 Fight: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Step Up Big Time For Coronavirus Relief

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently announced that they are helping in the coronavirus relief.

In the launch of their new wine collection, the couple stepped up and vowed to donate 100% of their wine sales tocoronavirus relief efforts.

Making A Generous Donation

The "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" actress and "The Ranch" alumnus recently revealed their partnership with Nocking Point Wines to produce what they referred to as Quarantine Wine. It is the new 2018 Pinot Noir blend produced solely for charity.

Perhaps what is better news about this new wine release is that 100 percent of all its proceeds will go to four different charity organizations amid the world health crisis.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are making a generous donation to GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund, and America's Food Fund. This is in response to the call for the help of frontline workers and families who are in need of assistance at this difficult time.

"One hundred percent of the proceeds go to a handful of charities that we have done homework on, due diligence, vetted out to make sure that their overhead is low enough where they actually do the work they're supposed to do," Kunis explained.

The couple joined many other celebrities, including Hilary Duff and Reese Witherspoon who have chosen to make unique yet very generous donations for COVID-19 relief.

The respiratory illness has wreaked havoc among many nations and has infected more than 2.3 million people worldwide.

The Wine's Backstory

"These are unprecedented times that we're living in," Kutcher said in the opening of a YouTube video.

"Unprecedented times call for ..."

"More drinking," Kunis said, interrupting her husband.

"I was going to say unprecedented measures but you said, 'More drinking,' I like it," Kutcher continued.

The 42-year-old actor emphasized how it is still important to be in contact (at least virtually) with friends and family amid the pandemic.

"In the evenings, we like to do virtual dates and virtual hangouts with friends, and one of the things that we like to do on those virtual dates is drink, eat, share a glass of wine, hang out, reconnect," Ashton added.

The "No Strings Attached" star also hared that one of the other things that he liked to do with his wife is to work hard to help a lot of people through charities.

"We've been finding charities that have been focusing on getting PPE [personal protective equipment] into the country, feeding kids, assisting families who've lost their jobs, businesses that are in distress, and Mila came up with the brilliant idea of combining the two things," Kutcher said.

The "Guess Who" actor and Kunis continued to explain that Quarantine Wine comes with an interactive label so that people can personalize it with whom they want to toast to.

The beverage is available for purchase at the couple's official wine website starting at $50 per bottle.

