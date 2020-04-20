Angelina Jolie Upset Over Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Together Rumors? Source Says So

Remember all those Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunion rumors that have been circulating of late? Fans were apparently excited for a while about the possibility, but it is reportedly hurting Angelina Jolie deeply.

Without Maddox, Jolie could have had it worse when all those reports about her ex-husband going back to his ex-wife were all over the internet. Jolie is not the one to be vocal about what she's feeling, especially over personal matters, so after she filed for divorce from Brad Pitt in 2016, she stayed quiet about what she's truly feeling.

Instead, when people saw her or heard about her, it was always about her and some movies or humanitarian projects. Even though their breakup came at a shock for those who rooted for them since 2005, people eventually just accepted the fact that they could no longer stay in each other's lives. Suffice to say, people believe that Jolie must not love Pitt anymore, even though they had been people's couple goals for a good 12 years.

According to OK! Magazine's April 20, 2020 issue, Angelina is apparently not over her ex yet. Despite the split three years ago, she's still recovering and, at times, still hurting. It can be presumed that the rumors between Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt lately did not sit well with her. To add to that, negative emotions are at an all-time high for everyone during the Covid-19 pandemic, putting most people, even celebrities, in anxiety.

Fortunately for Jolie however, is that in the middle of this crisis, Maddox has come home from South Korea to be with her. She's the reason that she has not gone totally down yet and, in fact, smiling more each day, a source says.

"Maddox is the one person in the world Angie listens to so if anyone can lift her spirits, it's him," the source told the publication. "Angie is so grateful to have him around again. Everyone's noticed a change in her manner. She hasn't smiled this much in months!" it went on.

The insider furthered that Maddox has been helping Angelina in managing the large household by helping his many siblings in "keeping up with his online classes."

Jolie, on her part, is not just wallowing about her and Brad Pitt's failed marriage or the Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reconciliation rumors, though. In the middle of the crisis, the once goodwill ambassador of the United Nations is once more, contributing to the fight of another world issue, this time a pandemic of unprecedented effect.

She recently put out the warning that in the middle of the coronavirus crisis, adults may be overlooking the problem of abused children and youth.

These children may be prone to be abused now because they are called to isolate at home, without school, friends, and other people to help them cope. According to Jolie, adults are often the ones to first notice if a young person is undergoing abuse at home, but because of the lockdown, abused children or young people might feel as if they had now been abandoned by the world to the hands of violence at their very own home.

READ MORE: Adults Beware! Angelina Jolie Raises Scary Consequence of Coronavirus On Children

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles