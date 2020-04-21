Kate Beckinsale FIRES BACK At IG Troll Dissing Her New Beau

Kate Beckinsale might be on quarantine and got a lot of time in her hands, but she does not have time for haters spreading negativity on her social media account.

The 46-year-old actress fiercely clapped back at an Instagram troll who shamelessly commented about her rumored romance with a younger man.

It all started when the "Serendipity" star uploaded a series of videos and photos of her and her pet cat. It looked like Kate Beckinsale was trying to jump in the latest hilarious cat trend, where the purry parents are supposed to convince their cats to "get inside" an improvised square and stay there for a while.

"Very much did not go as planned," Kate wrote. "Please tell me if this worked for you and WHY MY CAT IS BROKEN."

In the video, Kate could be seen sporting a red leopard print cardigan on top of her white shirt and black pants while desperately ordering her Persian cat Clive to get inside a tape square.

Apparently, cats are supposed to be attracted to the square shape and lay inside it all day. However, Clive seemed not really interested, and Kate ended up sitting inside the tape square while the cat stared at her. Hilarious!

Slamming The Troll

While the comment section was flooded with adorable words for Kate and her purry pet, one troll got in the way and threw some negative energy.

"Try and see if your new tom boy will adhere," the troll wrote, referring to Kate's rumored boyfriend, Goody Grace.

But instead of ignoring the hater, the "Underworld" actress replied with the most savage response.

"Try and see if you can spell and not just goon yourself straight out the gate," Kate wrote, teasing the hater's wrong use of the phrase "boy toy."

Who's The Tom Boy err "Boy Toy?"

Earlier this month, Kate was spotted in a PDA-packed walk with her new 22-year-old fling Goody Grace.

In the photos taken on Easter Sunday, Kate and the baby-face Canadian musician were seen enjoying a romantic stroll while holding hands in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California.

Kate was looking hot as usual while wearing a white lacey tank top under a grey sweater lazily dangling off her shoulders. Kate paired it with sporty black pants with a neon drawstring and finished her steamy look with an effortless loose bun.

Meanwhile, her boy toy is sporting an all-black ensemble under a knitted sweater. The duo looked comfortable at each other's company and even caught exchanging a warm embrace.

Kate and Goody first sparked dating romance back in January when they were spotted leaving a pre-Grammys party together.

The actress was also spotted leaving flirty comments on the musician's Instagram account from time-to-time. She would often drop heart emoji comments on Goody's IG posts, which intensified the dating rumors.

But their most recent PDA-filled snaps only proved that the duo is officially in a romantic relationship.

Goody Grace is famous for his songs like "Scumbag," "Two Shots," and "Memories."

